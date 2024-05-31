NX Europe Exhibits at LogiPharma 2024

TOKYO, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Europe GmbH (hereinafter "NX Europe"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., took part in LogiPharma 2024 held in Lyon, France, from Tuesday, April 16, to Thursday, April 18.

LogiPharma is one of Europe's largest international pharmaceutical trade shows, focusing on issues, trends and the latest technologies in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical supply chains.

The exhibition attracted approximately 2,000 participants from a variety of companies involved in the manufacturing and distribution of pharmaceuticals, including pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and logistics firms.

This was NX Europe's second consecutive year of participation in the exhibition. The NX Group's NX Healthcare team introduced its global network of Good Distribution Practice (GDP)-certified business locations and its high-quality transport and storage services offering the Group's variety of temperature control solutions tailored to pharmaceutical distribution processes. Its experts also discussed and presented the NX Group's ambitious sustainability roadmap tailored to pharmaceutical supply chain solutions.

The NX Group will continue expanding its pharmaceutical logistics services and strengthening its global efforts in the pharmaceutical industry, which has been positioned as a priority industry in the Group's business plan.

