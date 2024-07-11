NX Taiwan Holds Scholarship Award Ceremony at China University of Technology

TOKYO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Taiwan) Co., Ltd. (hereafter "NX Taiwan"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., held a scholarship award ceremony on Friday, June 7 at the China University of Technology.

Founded in 1965 as a five-year vocational college, the China University of Technology (hereinafter "CUTe") is a private university with campuses in Taipei and Hsinchu boasting 15 departments in three colleges: the College of Planning and Design, the College of Management and the College of Computer Science. One of CUTe's unique features is that it partners with a variety of companies to provide students with extensive internship opportunities.

NX Taiwan has teamed up with CUTe since 2018 to provide a scholarship program promoting human resource development in the logistics industry with the aim of strengthening ties between industry and academia in Taiwan. Students who participated in this year's internship programs prepared reports based on their experiences, including case analyses of logistics sites and suggestions for improvement. Four of the students who presented particularly outstanding reports were selected and presented with awards at the ceremony.

Chairman Masaru Kawamoto offered the recipients words of encouragement: "You have undoubtedly considered your future and broadened your perspectives through what you have learned at university, and I hope you persist in your studies to help develop Taiwan's logistics industry."

The NX Group will continue engaging in social contribution activities in the East Asia region to help develop human resources who can play an active role in the logistics industry.

