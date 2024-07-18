NX Taiwan Holds Scholarship Award Ceremony at National Taiwan Ocean University

- Helping Develop Logistics Personnel for Taiwan's Future -

TOKYO, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Taiwan) Co., Ltd. (hereafter "NX Taiwan"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., held a scholarship award ceremony at National Taiwan Ocean University on Wednesday, June 12.

Founded in 1953 in Keelung, Taiwan, National Taiwan Ocean University (hereinafter "NTOU") focuses on education in oceanography and fisheries-related fields in Taiwan.

NX Taiwan has worked with NTOU since 2018 to provide a scholarship program encouraging the development of personnel for the logistics industry with the aim of strengthening ties between industry and academia in Taiwan. This year's awards were presented to six students who had conducted outstanding research or written papers covering international logistics trends and the integration of academics and practice utilizing emerging technologies. Addressing these students at the ceremony, Chairman Masaru Kawamoto remarked: "We look forward to you becoming future leaders in Taiwan's logistics industry. NX Taiwan will continue working with National Taiwan Ocean University to promote Taiwan's academic and industrial development and to encourage personnel development and exchange in the logistics industry."

The NX Group will continue engaging in social contribution activities in the East Asia region to help develop human resources who can play active roles in the logistics industry.

