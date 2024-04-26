NX Taiwan Relocates Its Taipei Headquarters to New Office

- New Location Will Promote Interaction among NX Group Companies -

TOKYO, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Taiwan) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NX Taiwan"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., started operations at its relocated new head office on Monday, February 5.

The new office has adopted a free-address layout in which employees can freely choose their own seats instead of having assigned seats in the interest of stimulating communication, and storage space has been reduced by approximately 60% to encourage employees to go paperless. Nippon Express NEC Logistics Taiwan Ltd., the Taiwanese subsidiary of Nittsu NEC Logistics, Ltd., is scheduled to move into the new office in June, and greater exchange transcending the boundaries of companies within the NEC Group can be anticipated as a result.

The NX Group aims to create environments in which a diverse range of human resources can demonstrate their abilities and play active roles, becoming in the process a company at which employees enjoy job satisfaction and fulfillment through enhanced well-being.

- Profile of new office

Name: Nippon Express (Taiwan) Co., Ltd.

New location: 10F, No. 223, Songjiang Road, Zhongshan District, Taipei, Taiwan

Telephone: +886-2-2750-1010

