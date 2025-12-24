NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on December 24th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 Powers to Record Close Above 6,900 Speed Speed

Equities are little changed Wednesday morning as markets prepare for an early 1:00 PM close. The S&P 500 ended yesterday at a record close of 6,909, just shy of its all-time intraday high of 6,920, boosted by tech leaders Alphabet and Nvidia.

U.S. GDP grew 4.3% year-over-year in Q3, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis—well above economists' 3.3% estimate and higher than Q2's 3.8%. This marks one of the final key economic data points of the year.

Santa Claus Rally begins today, a seasonal rise in stock prices during the last five trading days of the year and first two of the new year—a term coined in 1972 by Yale Hirsch. Markets close at 1:00 PM today, reopen December 26 at 9:30 AM after the Christmas holiday.

Opening Bell

NYSE Trading Floor Operations Team rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell

NYSE Facilities Team rings the Closing Bell

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851632/NYSE_Market_Update_Dec_24.mp4

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange