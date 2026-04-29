NYSE Content Update: Bill Ackman Raises $5 Billion in Pershing Square IPO

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on April 29th

Gold Royalty to celebrate listing milestone Speed Speed 3M at the NYSE on April 28th

Stocks are little changed on Wednesday morning ahead of this afternoon's Fed decision, with traders expecting interest rates to hold steady.

Four of the largest holdings by weight for the NYSX ETF – Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta – will report earnings following today's market close.

Shares of Pershing Square (NYSE: PS) and Pershing Square USA (NYSE: PSUS) will begin trading on the NYSE today after raising $5 billion in the combined IPO.

Gold Royalty (NYSE American: GROY) Chairman and CEO David Garofalo will join Taking Stock to reflect on the company's five-year listing anniversary.

Opening Bell

Pershing Square (NYSE: PS) and Pershing Square USA (NYSE: PSUS) celebrate their IPO.

Closing Bell

Gold Royalty (NYSE American: GROY) celebrates its five-year listing anniversary.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange