Omnichat Launches Annual Product OmniClaw, the New Agentic AI Strategist

TAIPEI, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnichat, the omnichannel customer experience platform, hosted its annual product launch on June 9th. Under the theme "The New Era of Agentic AI: Driving the Future of Retail and Omnichannel Revenue Growth," the company launched OmniClaw, its AI strategist, alongside Omni AI Message Flow and other Agentic AI solutions. Amid fading traffic dividends and soaring customer acquisition costs, Omnichat partnered with LINE and Meta to explore how enterprises can build sustainable retail models leveraging AI, proprietary data, and private domain operations.

Omnichat gathered LINE and Meta at its annual product launch to explore how Agentic AI is driving the next evolution of retail revenue.

As conversational commerce experiences continue to mature, Omnichat has achieved historic breakthrough milestones in 2026 in both technical capability and messaging volume, successfully routing over 8 billion messages. The platform continues to fuel revenue growth for enterprises through chat commerce and has secured dual validation as a LINE-Biz Solutions Gold Tech Partner and a Meta Certified Company in both Business Messaging Strategy and WhatsApp for Business Technical.

"The true value of AI does not lie in one-way broadcasting; it lies in transforming conversations into a brand's most potent CRM and real-time social commerce engine," said Jerry Weng, General Manager of Omnichat Taiwan. "As a dual-certified partner within the LINE and Meta ecosystems, Omnichat is dedicated to helping brands leverage data-driven conversations to unlock revenue. In an era where organic traffic is dwindling, we are equipping enterprises with the ultimate retail compounding effect and a closed-loop system for data growth."

The showcase featured exclusive industry keynotes from LINE and Meta leadership. Achi Tsai, Vice President of Product & Strategy Planning, Corporate Business Division for LINE Taiwan Limited, noted, "LINE's core AI roadmap has always been about 'empowerment' rather than 'control.' Moving forward, AI will evolve from a generative, passive search tool used by social editors and support reps into an active predictor that anticipates customer needs and serves up hyper-personalized recommendations before the user even asks. LINE will continue its deep collaboration with Omnichat to help enterprises translate complex interactions into seamless, attentive care, creating powerful private domain engagement and compounding value."

Bell Hou, Client Solutions Director, Greater China at Meta, added, "As the Meta Business Messaging ecosystem constantly evolves, the newly introduced Marketing Messages on Messenger has become a vital tool for brands to bypass the traditional 24-hour messaging window and strengthen private domain retention. By integrating audience management with omnichannel data, brands can maximize lead generation capabilities on Messenger, drastically improving targeted communication efficiency and long-term customer lifetime value."

Beyond exploring macroeconomic industry trends with LINE and Meta, Omnichat lifted the curtain on its Agentic AI product roadmap, announcing a brand-new lineup of AI solutions - OmniClaw, Omni AI Message Flow, CS Agent, and Sales Agent, designed to seamlessly inject AI capabilities directly into operational workflows and revenue-generating scenarios.

The highlight of the showcase was OmniClaw, an AI-native brain and strategist embedded directly into the Omnichat platform. Unlike generic AI tools, OmniClaw is engineered for loyalty management, precision marketing, and intelligent sales. From day one, it understands a company's campaign data and organizational structure, enabling teams to run real-time analytics, plan campaigns, and access expert guidance without switching tabs. Marketers can directly ask, "Which campaign generated the highest revenue?", "Which member segment is ripe for remarketing?", or "Analyze recent support ticket trends." OmniClaw cross-references multi-module data to deliver concrete, actionable recommendations, eliminating manual reporting for rapid decision-making.

"OmniClaw solves the fatal flaw of generic AI tools—their lack of business-specific understanding," said Alan Chan, Founder and CEO of Omnichat. "It aggregates multi-dimensional data into actionable business insights. As an AI-native brain built for retail, OmniClaw is more than a search tool. By analyzing historical empirical data—including conversation trends, product recommendation links, and broadcast performance—it maps out future campaigns and generates ready-to-use drafts. This empowers enterprises to make faster, data-driven decisions, turning AI into a true operational growth engine."

To address the traditional bottlenecks of marketing campaigns—where moving from inspiration and copywriting to cross-department or agency alignment is incredibly time-consuming—Omnichat rolled out Omni AI Message Flow. Here, AI steps into the role of a Marketing Agent to streamline the entire creation cycle. Marketers simply input their campaign objectives and brand guidelines, and the AI automatically maps out the conversation flow, generates the copy, and designs the asset layout. This slashes campaign setup time by at least 50%, allowing brands to take ideas to launch at unprecedented speeds.

In 2026, retail technology has officially entered the "Agentic Era," with AI evolving into Omni AI Agents armed with autonomous reasoning and cross-system execution capabilities. Omnichat's CS Agent natively bridges with enterprise CRM and ERP systems to autonomously handle member inquiries, order tracking, logistics, and post-purchase support—dramatically reducing manual workloads while upgrading service speed. Simultaneously, the Sales Agent acts as the ultimate conversational commerce brain, proactively recommending merchandise based on product catalogs, inventory levels, and consumer intent to drive checkouts directly within the chat window for a 24/7 autonomous shopping experience.

"The CS Agent and Sales Agent we launched have completely bridged the last mile from 'understanding dialogue' to 'taking cross-system action,'" explained Ian Chan, Chief Technology Officer at Omnichat. "They don't just call system APIs to autonomously close up to 90% of support cases; they proactively pitch product recommendations like a star salesperson to close deals directly in the chatroom. Coupled with our new BYOA (Bring Your Own AI) open architecture, we are helping enterprises securely and deeply embed their proprietary AI models into daily operations, transforming AI into tangible corporate productivity."

The event closed with a cross-industry panel discussion featuring Henry Lu, CEO of IMAG Marketing, Anne Chen, Director of Business Development at WENK MEDIA, and Kevin Li, Chief Marketing Officer of Buy123. The panelists unanimously agreed that AI, private domain operations, and data integration have formed the new battleground for brand competitiveness, and that the democratization of Agentic AI will drastically accelerate digital transformation and top-line revenue growth across the retail industry.

Addressing the pain point of skyrocketing traffic costs, WENK MEDIA shared practical case studies on how combining AI with robust data integration successfully amplified traffic conversion. From a CRM perspective, Buy123 broke down how mid-sized brands can break away from margin-killing price wars by pivoting toward granular, data-driven customer segmentation on LINE. Finally, IMAG, a customer relationship and AI-powered engagement partner for premium retail brands, pointed out that international luxury brands have seamlessly woven AI into their omnichannel strategies—maintaining elite, high-touch hospitality while fostering high-frequency digital engagement. This signals a broader shift from competing for traffic to building long-term customer relationships, with AI helping brands determine the next best action across every customer interaction. Agentic AI is increasingly becoming a key growth engine for the next phase of retail transformation.

About Omnichat Limited

Omnichat is a leading AI-Native Agentic Customer Experience Platform, empowering over 5,000 global brands with an autonomous AI workforce. Through its comprehensive AI Social CRM ecosystem, the platform is designed to scale customer engagement and cultivate long-term loyalty. As an official partner of Meta and LINE, Omnichat seamlessly integrates marketing automation, sales conversion, and customer support. By unifying conversational interaction with agentic execution, Omnichat delivers seamless end-to-end customer journeys across LINE, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WeChat.

Website: https://www.omnichat.ai/

LINE：https://page.line.me/omnichat

LinkedIn: https://hk.linkedin.com/company/omnichat-easychat

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OmnichatAI

For media enquiries, please contact:

Omnichat Limited

Lisa Chang

Senior PR & Marketing Communication Manager

Tel: (886) 975-090-593

Email: [email protected]

Lily Yeung

Regional Vice President of Communications

Tel: (852) 9803 5977

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Omnichat