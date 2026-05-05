Omnichat Transforms into AI-Native Customer Experience Platform "Omni AI" with Agentic AI Workforce

HONG KONG, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnichat, the leading omnichannel customer experience platform, today announces its evolution into an AI-Native Agentic Customer Experience Platform with the launch of the upgraded Omni AI. This major technological leap is engineered to provide enterprise clients with a sophisticated, autonomous AI workforce. Backed by two consecutive years of 130% YoY growth in Southeast Asia and having empowered global clients to generate over US$100 million in revenue, Omnichat is leveraging advanced Agentic AI to help businesses decouple growth from traditional headcount constraints.

Omni AI Message Flow: From Idea to Campaign in Seconds Speed Speed Alan Chan, Founder and CEO of Omnichat, leads the company’s strategic evolution into an AI-native agentic platform.

The AI Employee Era: Evolving Beyond Chatbots to Autonomous Digital Workforces

This transition marks a fundamental departure from traditional, rule-based chatbots. By unifying marketing, support, and sales into a singular, intelligent ecosystem, the platform transcends the limitations of legacy SaaS tools, providing a definitive blueprint for growth in the post-SaaS era.

Omnichat's new AI-Native core introduces the "AI Employee"—autonomous agentic personas that are onboarded with the same rigour as human staff. These agents think through complex business logic, speak in the brand's unique voice, and manage entire workflows from start to finish. Rather than merely responding to queries, they generate solutions and navigate tasks as a seamless extension of a brand's human capital, driving revenue autonomously 24/7.

Agentic Workflows: From Strategy to Execution in Seconds

Omnichat is closing the gap between high-level strategy and technical execution. By replacing manual setup with Agentic AI-driven creation through the new Omni AI Message Flow, the platform empowers marketing teams with strategic orchestration over their operations.

Omni AI Message Flow: The Power of Agentic Design

Marketers can now bypass manual "drag-and-drop" builders. Omni AI Message Flow introduces an agentic workflow that aligns with brand objectives and automates complex operational tasks. Serving as a central intelligence hub, the platform transitions campaigns from concept to "live" in seconds.

Instant Brand Onboarding: By simply inputting a website URL, Omni AI instantly ingests a brand's unique identity, tone and knowledge base, ensuring all subsequent marketing assets remain perfectly on-brand.

By simply inputting a website URL, Omni AI instantly ingests a brand's unique identity, tone and knowledge base, ensuring all subsequent marketing assets remain perfectly on-brand. Autonomous Flow Generation: Marketers can articulate a campaign objective in natural language, and Omni AI Message Flow instantly generates the full message architecture, logic, and creative assets. It moves beyond simple templates to create sophisticated, goal-oriented customer journeys.

Marketers can articulate a campaign objective in natural language, and Omni AI Message Flow instantly generates the full message architecture, logic, and creative assets. It moves beyond simple templates to create sophisticated, goal-oriented customer journeys. Advanced Generative Media Gallery: A built-in AI studio allows teams to edit and generate professional-grade images directly within the flow builder, streamlining the creative process without leaving the platform.

To ensure these agents represent the brand perfectly, Omnichat incorporates two critical safeguards:

Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) Oversight: Brand owners remain in total control as AI Supervisors . Human staff can coach their digital agents and approve critical actions, ensuring every interaction stays high-touch and brand-safe.

Brand owners remain in total control as . Human staff can coach their digital agents and approve critical actions, ensuring every interaction stays high-touch and brand-safe. The Sandbox Testing Environment: Before an agent goes live, brands can use a real-time testing environment to "stress-test" conversation paths and logic. This allows for immediate adjustments and fine-tuning, ensuring the AI is fully optimised before it ever speaks to a customer.

"We are not merely adding AI as a feature; we are establishing the AI-Native Agentic Platform as the new standard for the global industry," says Alan Chan, CEO and Founder at Omnichat. "By deploying agentic AI like Omni AI Message Flow, we are providing our clients with a scalable, autonomous workforce that allows human talent to ascend to roles of pure creativity and strategy, while Omni AI masters the execution."

Global Omnichannel Dominance with AI

Currently, Omnichat is the only company in the APAC region to simultaneously hold Meta Business Partner, LINE Biz-Solutions Gold Tech Partner, and AWS Partner status. This triple-certification guarantees enterprise-grade security and exceptional API reliability across the world's most influential social channels, including WhatsApp, LINE, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, WeChat, TikTok, and KakaoTalk.

Omnichat serves a global portfolio of over 5,000 enterprises across Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan region, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The company's leadership in AI-driven conversational commerce is underscored by several key performance benchmarks:

Accelerated Expansion in Southeast Asia: For two consecutive years, Omnichat has maintained a 130% YoY growth rate in the Southeast Asian market, validating the regional demand for sophisticated, AI-native solutions.

For two consecutive years, Omnichat has maintained a in the Southeast Asian market, validating the regional demand for sophisticated, AI-native solutions. Enterprise-Grade Scalability: Demonstrating the robustness of its global AI network, the infrastructure facilitated the delivery of over 3 billion messages within the last 12 months.

Demonstrating the robustness of its global AI network, the infrastructure facilitated the delivery of within the last 12 months. Quantifiable Economic Impact: Beyond engagement, Omnichat serves as a primary driver of commerce. The platform has empowered its clients to generate more than US$100 million in revenue, delivering conversion rates five times higher than those of traditional eCommerce platforms.

Enterprise-Grade Governance and Security for the AI Era

As enterprises integrate an AI workforce into their foundational operations, Omnichat has prioritised critical guardrails to ensure security and compliance:

Data Sovereignty: Built for the complexities of global brands, Omnichat adheres to international data privacy standards. As an official partner of major messaging ecosystems, including Meta and LINE, all customer data is shielded by enterprise-grade encryption.

Built for the complexities of global brands, Omnichat adheres to international data privacy standards. As an official partner of major messaging ecosystems, including Meta and LINE, all customer data is shielded by enterprise-grade encryption. Enterprise Guardrails: Administrators retain total oversight, setting precise permissions for what AI employees can access and execute, ensuring the pursuit of productivity never compromises security.

The shift to an AI-Native platform marks a turning point in how businesses interact with the global consumers. In a market where customer expectations are evolving faster than human teams can scale, Omnichat's AI workforce provides the necessary agility to remain competitive. Omnichat is building a future where digital agents can brainstorm, execute, and optimise entire workflows independently while remaining anchored by our enterprise-grade security protection.

By bridging the gap between conversational engagement and autonomous execution, Omnichat is not just facilitating chat—it is architecting the infrastructure for the next generation of global agentic commerce.

About Omnichat Limited

Omnichat is a leading AI-Native Agentic Customer Experience Platform, empowering over 5,000 global brands with an autonomous AI workforce. Through its comprehensive AI Social CRM ecosystem, the platform is designed to scale customer engagement and cultivate long-term loyalty. As an official partner of Meta and LINE, Omnichat seamlessly integrates marketing automation, sales conversion, and customer support. By unifying conversational interaction with agentic execution, Omnichat delivers seamless end-to-end customer journeys across WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, WeChat, and LINE.

Website: https://www.omnichat.ai/

WhatsApp: https://wa.me/85291925071/?text=EnquiryForOmniAI

LinkedIn: https://hk.linkedin.com/company/omnichat-easychat

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OmnichatAI

For media enquiries, please contact:

Omnichat Limited

Lily Yeung

Regional Vice President of Communications

Tel: (852) 9803 5977

Email: [email protected]

Macy Chun

Senior Communications Manager

Tel: (852) 6234 9555

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Omnichat Limited