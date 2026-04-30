OMODA & JAECOO Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary and Unveils New Million Strategy at Beijing Auto Show 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and WUHU, China, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th Beijing International Auto Show grandly opens, witnessing OMODA & JAECOO unveil a major milestone on its third brand anniversary. As of April 2026, the brand's cumulative global sales have officially exceeded 1 million units, securing the fastest million-volume breakthrough record among all young automotive brands across the global industry. Officially launched worldwide in 2023, the high-potential new-generation automotive brand has maintained explosive steady growth momentum, realizing year-on-year sales doubling for three successive years. Its single-month global sales volume easily broke 60,000 units in March 2026. Compared with traditional mainstream auto brands that generally spend more than ten years to complete the million-unit sales target, OMODA & JAECOO has rewritten the global auto industry growth speed benchmark with only three years of polished operation.

The brand boasts outstanding global market expansion capabilities, having successfully landed in 69 key global markets and built a standardized service system covering 1,364 official dealerships. Europe stands as its core strategic high-value market, contributing 41.5% to the total global sales volume and achieving a remarkable year-on-year sales surge. Among them, JAECOO 7 ranks top in UK local hot-selling vehicle lists, and the brand maintains strong rising momentum in Spain, Italy, Poland and other mainstream European countries. Centering on young global users, the brand adheres to user co-creation, equips full-series electrified models with self-developed high-performance SHS super hybrid system, and launches multiple customized star products, gaining unanimous praise and solid trust from global consumers and professional dealers. In parallel with vehicle development, the brand deepens intelligent innovation through joint technological cooperation with the AiMOGA team, further enriching its intelligent ecosystem and earning high recognition from global partners and local dealers.

Breaking the million-unit cumulative sales threshold marks a brand-new development starting point. OMODA & JAECOO officially releases its next-core strategic goal, striving to realize 1 million annual global sales by 2027. The brand will further polish its dual-brand differentiated layout, accelerate the mass launch of VPD intelligent valet parking technology and exclusive AI intelligent cockpit, and carry out professional track test drives for high-performance new energy models. On April 26, the brand comprehensively released the detailed layout of the New Million Strategy in Wuhu, fully empowering its high-quality, high-speed global overseas expansion.

SOURCE OMODA & JAECOO