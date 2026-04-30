OMODA & JAECOO VPD Passes Tough Global Real-World Tests, Outperforms Seasoned Drivers to Enable True Parking Freedom

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia & WUHU, China, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Held alongside the Chery International Business Summit, OMODA & JAECOO has completed the first large-scale global public real-world field test of its flagship VPD (Valet Parking Driver) intelligent valet parking technology. The brand launched an immersive VPD Co-Creation Camp, inviting nearly 100 outstanding overseas dealer representatives, authoritative mainstream media practitioners and top automotive industry KOLs from key core markets including Malaysia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Thailand. All guests gathered on-site to witness the whole verification process in person, comprehensively examining real-scene adaptability, practical operating performance and long-running stability of the intelligent parking system under diversified complex actual parking and traffic scenarios.

Speed Speed

Precisely tailored to solve universal, long-term parking pain points troubling global young car owners and novice drivers, the advanced VPD technology is fully optimized for various harsh daily travel scenarios. It easily copes with tight mechanical parking bays, narrow tricky dead-end access roads, obstacle-blocked parking areas and peak-hour crowded shopping mall pick-up environments. Centering on two simple user-friendly core experiences, "Come When Called" and "Leave When Waved", the system supports full autonomous route planning, real-time intelligent dynamic obstacle avoidance and flexible road condition judgment. Users can remotely summon the vehicle with one tap for active pick-up, while the car can independently complete high-precision stable automatic parking in extremely confined spaces without human intervention, effectively relieving daily parking anxiety and delivering premium, smooth and worry-free intelligent travel experience to global young users.

The rigorous human-versus-machine parking duel stood out as the most eye-catching highlight of the whole on-site test event. Under fully unified extreme high-difficulty test rules and scenarios, the intelligent VPD system went head-to-head with a professional senior driver with over 15 years of rich practical driving experience. In all harsh parking challenges, VPD achieved faster overall time efficiency, far fewer repeated steering corrections and neater, more reliable and safer parking quality, comprehensively and steadily surpassing traditional manual driving capabilities. Empowered by the industry-leading mature SHS super hybrid system and in-depth long-term intelligent technology joint research with the professional AiMOGA innovation team, OMODA & JAECOO will steadily accelerate large-scale global promotion and commercial rollout of VPD functions, bringing smarter, safer, more convenient and fully hassle-free all-scenario travel mobility for every user in Malaysia and all key overseas markets worldwide.

SOURCE OMODA & JAECOO