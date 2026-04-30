OMODA 4 Officially Rolls Off Production Line, Empowering OMODA & JAECOO's New Global Million Strategy

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and WUHU, China, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OMODA & JAECOO recently held a grand offline ceremony in Wuhu, marking the official roll-off of the all-new OMODA 4 and the official launch of the brand's upgraded New Million Strategy. The event was jointly held with the Chery International Business Summit, kicking off a new chapter of high-quality global development after the brand achieved cumulative global sales of over one million units in just three years. As a core flagship model of the brand's Globalization 2.0 layout, OMODA 4 is positioned for global young Cyber LOHAS users and undertakes the important mission of supporting the brand to hit annual sales of one million units by 2027.

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Built with futuristic Cyber Mecha aesthetic design, the OMODA 4 features a starship-style immersive cockpit, leading aerodynamic performance and a full set of personalized trendy body colours, becoming a mobile social tool for young people. The vehicle is equipped with all-scenario ultra-smart cockpit and 16 full-stack ADAS intelligent driving assistance functions, paired with an AI voice interactive system to bring warm and convenient intelligent travel experience. It also builds an exclusive high-energy life ecosystem covering mobile esports, outdoor camping and pet-friendly travel, fully matching diversified youth lifestyles. The upcoming OMODA 4 ULTRA performance version further meets the driving needs of performance enthusiasts.

Leveraging Chery Group's strong global R&D strength, OMODA & JAECOO empowers products with the mature SHS super hybrid system, while deepening intelligent innovation cooperation with the professional AiMOGA technology team. The brand maintains steady expansion in core overseas markets including Malaysia, accelerates the improvement of differentiated dual-brand product matrix, and relies on the all-new OMODA 4 to fully sprint towards the annual million-unit target, continuously consolidating its leading position in the global youth automotive market.

In Malaysia, OMODA & JAECOO currently offers models including J5, J7, J7 PHEV, J8, C9 and C9PHEV, and will continue to introduce more new models that meet local market demand. Under the same group, OMODA & JAECOO has 3 sister brands in Malaysia - Chery, iCAUR and Lepas.

SOURCE OMODA & JAECOO