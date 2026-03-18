OMOWAY Unveils Mobility One: Proprietary Architecture Expands into New Frontiers

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OMOWAY

18 Mar, 2026, 10:30 CST

SINGAPORE, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As its smart electric motorcycle OMO X enters full-scale production, intelligent tech company OMOWAY has unveiled its ambitious roadmap for Embodied AI. At the launch event, the company offered a glimpse into its future with the debut of its second product built on the OMO-ROBOT Universal Architecture: the Mobility One, a versatile Multipurpose Wheeled Robot.

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The Mobility One, a versatile Multipurpose Wheeled Robot, OMOWAY's second product built on the OMO-ROBOT Universal Architecture.
The Mobility One, a versatile Multipurpose Wheeled Robot, OMOWAY's second product built on the OMO-ROBOT Universal Architecture.

As the first non-motorcycle platform under this architecture, Mobility One marks a strategic leap for the OMO-ROBOT universal framework—shifting from "personal mobility" to "intelligent service"—and demonstrating the limitless potential of embodied AI across all scenarios.

With its unique two-wheel architecture, Mobility One offers ultimate flexibility—surging at high speeds on open roads while remaining nimble enough to navigate hallways, narrow alleys, and office elevators. It doesn't just get 'close' to the destination; it arrives right at the doorstep. Powered by core algorithms battle-tested over millions of kilometers by OMO X, the Mobility One could arrive with industry-leading balance control and obstacle avoidance capabilities right out of the box. Its modular design further allows for seamless reconfiguration, unlocking infinite possibilities across diverse scenarios.

"OMOWAY is validating a core logic: a unified technical foundation can grow diverse robotic 'bodies' for different scenarios," said Ricky Yu, Head of Product and Global Brand at OMOWAY. "Starting with motorcycles, OMOWAY looks toward a broader horizon—from domestic life and logistics to public services—bringing the vision of 'Smart for Life' into reality."

About OMOWAY:

OMOWAY is a global intelligent tech company specializing in two-wheeled robotics. Driven by its full-stack, self-developed OMO-ROBOT Architecture, the company transforms traditional two-wheelers into "Two-Wheeled Robots" capable of perception and decision-making, integrating them into all aspects of human life. By merging cutting-edge robotics with mobility tools, OMOWAY is dedicated to creating the next generation of smarter, safer, and more comfortable transportation products.

Following the successful debut of the OMO X, OMOWAY has garnered media attention from 55 countries and regions. With a mission to "bring highly innovative smart experiences into every home," OMOWAY continues to drive intelligence and sustainability globally through user-centric technological breakthroughs.

SOURCE OMOWAY

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