World's First Self-Balancing Motorcycle OMO X Enters Mass Production: A New Era for Smart Two-Wheelers

SINGAPORE, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2026 Global Technology Launch held at Jewel Changi Airport's Canopy Park, OMOWAY announced that its flagship self-balancing electric motorcycle, the OMO X, has officially entered mass production, with pre-orders set to open in late April. As the world's first mass-produced self-balancing motorcycle, the rollout of the OMO X marks a pivotal transformation—evolving the motorcycle from traditional vehicles into "MotoRobots" endowed with awareness and mobility.

Solving Two-Wheeler Pain Points with Self-Balancing Tech

"Ballet on Wheels" stuns Singapore: OMOWAY debuts its manned self-balancing technology

"Only embodied intelligence can truly serve humanity," said OMOWAY founder Todd. By coupling intelligent algorithms with hardware, the OMO X solves the age-old issues of instability and handling, giving the machine an instinctive sense of balance.

Aerospace DNA & Reinforcement Learning: The OMO X integrates aerospace-grade gyroscope stabilization, ensuring safety, stability, and reliability. Utilizing the principle of conservation of angular momentum, it implants a robust "core muscle group" into the motorcycle. Under the OMO-Robot Universal Architecture, the system deepens its understanding of hardware-software synergy through millions of reinforcement learning iterations in virtual environments, transforming vehicle self-balancing into real-time active perception.

The OMO X integrates aerospace-grade gyroscope stabilization, ensuring safety, stability, and reliability. Utilizing the principle of conservation of angular momentum, it implants a robust "core muscle group" into the motorcycle. Under the OMO-Robot Universal Architecture, the system deepens its understanding of hardware-software synergy through millions of reinforcement learning iterations in virtual environments, transforming vehicle self-balancing into real-time active perception. Millisecond Active Safety: Powered by vision-based sensing and deep simulation, the OMO X possesses human-like situational awareness. Its "brain" orchestrates the "limbs"—motor, steering, and brakes—into a unified response system. Whether navigating slippery roads or complex curves, the system predicts and preempts risks in milliseconds, instantaneously correcting the vehicle's posture. This marks a fundamental leap from reactive "passive protection" to active safety.

OMO-ROBOT Universal Architecture: The Full-Link Closed-Loop on Perception, Decision, and Execution

See with Insight (Eyes): "Prophetic" sensing. Millions of cloud simulations enable the OMO X to foresee risks and master its surroundings.

"Prophetic" sensing. Millions of cloud simulations enable the OMO X to foresee risks and master its surroundings. Think in Depth (Brain): Millisecond-level AI decision-making. Transitioning from mechanical response to proactive, intelligent collaboration.

Millisecond-level AI decision-making. Transitioning from mechanical response to proactive, intelligent collaboration. Act with Precision (Limbs): Hardware evolves by data. Precision motor-system synergy that bridges the gap between intent and action.

Hardware evolves by data. Precision motor-system synergy that bridges the gap between intent and action. React with Lightning Speed (Nerves): A high-efficiency E/E architecture ensures that data flows between perception, decision, and execution with silk-smooth precision.

Moto 3.0: From Motorcycle to MotoRobot

"The mass production of the OMO X signifies that AI is no longer just code behind a screen; it has a physical carrier to perceive the world. This is what we define as 'Embodied AI', the core of the Moto 3.0 era," said Ricky Yu, OMOWAY Head of Product and Global Brand. "This is more than a leap in vehicle morphology; it is a critical milestone in OMOWAY's mission to make Embodied AI an accessible part of human life."

To make this revolution within reach, OMOWAY is accelerating its delivery process. The self-balancing electric motorcycle, OMO X, will first open for pre-orders in Indonesia in late April, followed by an official sales launch in late May.

Currently, OMOWAY has established a network of dozens of local distributors, each with decades of deep expertise in the motorcycle industry. Covering core regions across East and West Java—including Jakarta, Bandung, and Surabaya—as well as Bali, these outlets will allow users to experience the disruptive riding performance firsthand.

About OMOWAY:

OMOWAY is a global intelligent tech company specializing in two-wheeled robotics. Driven by its full-stack, self-developed OMO-ROBOT Universal Architecture, the company transforms traditional two-wheelers into "Two-Wheeled Robots" capable of perception and decision-making, integrating them into all aspects of human life. By merging cutting-edge robotics with mobility tools, OMOWAY is dedicated to creating the next generation of smarter, safer, and more comfortable transportation products.

Following the successful debut of the OMO X, OMOWAY has garnered media attention from 55 countries and regions. With a mission to bring highly innovative smart experiences into every home, OMOWAY continues to drive intelligence and sustainability globally through user-centric technological breakthroughs.

SOURCE OMOWAY