OMOWAY Unveils 10-Story RHQ, Accelerating Two-Wheeler's Smart 3.0 Shift

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart mobility technology Brand OMOWAY opened its 10-story Southeast Asia Regional Headquarters (RHQ) in Jakarta today. This milestone accelerates OMOWAY's global smart strategy in Southeast Asia. By integrating its OMO-X - the world's first mass-produced self-balancing smart electric motorcycle - with its advanced riding-assist technology, OMOWAY will usher the two-wheeler industry into a smart era of Motorcycle 3.0.

A Clear Vote of Confidence from Seasoned Local Dealers

Yulong Chen, General Manager of OMOWAY Indonesia, shares the vision during the grand opening.

At the opening, OMOWAY welcomed its first group of strategic partners, including dozens of dealers with decades of experience in the two-wheel sector. The partnership reflects growing market confidence in smart electric mobility and OMOWAY's product and local execution capabilities.

"After decades in the motorcycle industry, this is the most thrilling product I have encountered. It is truly epoch-making for the industry", commented an experienced dealer following the test ride.

OMOWAY's unique self-balancing system, combined with its own developed software and smart features, drives this disruption. It effectively improves the riding experience: no need to put feet down at low speeds, anti-slip cornering, self-parking and auto-grade encrypted digital keys. All features are built upon a highly integrated architecture with domain controllers and an in-house patented chassis.

"The commitment from experienced dealers confirms the smart electrification era has arrived," said OMOWAY co-founder Todd He. "We are delivering breakthrough innovation combined with a deep local understanding for our users. What we bring to the market is the next generation of smart mobility."

Full Core Market Coverage: Leading the Global Transition to Smart Mobility

The RHQ shows OMOWAY's transition from technological ambition to rapid on-the-ground expansion. Backed by strong channel-building capabilities, OMOWAY aims to bring smart electric motorcycles to every family across the country: By the first half of 2026, its sales & service network will fully cover the core markets of Java and Bali, expanding to Sumatra, Kalimantan and other major regions by year-end.

In parallel, OMOWAY is building a standardized after-sales system, a charging-service network and a talent programme that will train more than a thousand local professionals — creating a truly sustainable service ecosystem. Through the OMOWAY smart App, users will gain access to a transparent, efficient and reliable online-to-offline service experience.

Motorcycle 3.0: Smart E-Motorcycle Delivering Value to Families Worldwide

OMOWAY, with its full-stack in-house hardware and software development and core AI technologies, is emerging as a "definer" of two-wheel mobility. Its flagship model, OMO X — the world's first smart electric motorcycle equipped with a production-ready self-balancing riding-assist system — attracted widespread attention at its global brand launch in June.

The model tackles core challenges in low-speed traffic and congestion. It also brings a step-change in safety and significantly lower accident risk in uneven or wet conditions.

OMO X has recently passed certification by Indonesia's Ministry of Transportation, and OMOWAY's manufacturing lines are now preparing for mass production to support its 2026 market launch.

Drawing on deep expertise from the intelligent EV sector, OMOWAY is driven by technology and user-value to lower the barriers to high-tech adoption, delivering innovative smart product experiences to every life. With a global outlook, OMOWAY is steering the two-wheel industry into an intelligent new era — driving intelligence and sustainability globally.

SOURCE OMOWAY