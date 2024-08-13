On The Tenth Anniversary of Its Debut, Michter's is Releasing Its US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon Once Again

To make this special Toasted release, Michter's starts with fully matured barrels of its US*1 Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon and transfers the whiskey into a second barrel made of 18-month air dried wood for additional aging. The second barrel has been toasted to precise specifications, but not charred.

As Michter's Master of Maturation, Andrea Wilson is responsible for Michter's aging and finishing program. "It's a testament to our team that so many other great distillers have followed us in releasing toasted barrel finish whiskeys. There are many different toast profiles in which the barrel is heated to create beautiful flavor notes. This year's Michter's US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon reminds me of a fall evening where we are roasting campfire treats with graham crackers, marshmallows, caramel and butterscotch," said Wilson.

The U.S. suggested retail price for a 750ml bottle of this 91.4 proof whiskey is $110.

Michter's Master Distiller Dan McKee commented, "On the tenth anniversary of Michter's creation of the toasted barrel finish category, our team could not be more excited to share this latest release of Michter's US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon with our loyal Michter's fans. There was a consensus among our tasting panel members that this 2024 release furthers the legacy of Michter's exceptional toasted whiskeys."

In late October 2023, whiskey history was made when the UK-based publication Drinks International announced the results of a poll of an Academy of independent global whisky experts, journalists, bartenders, and drinks buyers from more than 20 countries. An American whiskey (Michter's) was finally voted the World's Most Admired Whiskey. Michter's has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter's highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, sour mash whiskey, and American whiskey. For more information about Michter's, please visit michters.com, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

