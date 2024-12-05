Oona Insurance Appoints Praveen Paladugu as Group Head of Agency Distribution, Strengthening Agent Networks and Accelerating Strategic Growth, across Indonesia and the Philippines

Oona Insurance appointed Praveen Paladugu as Group Head of Agency Distribution.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oona Insurance, a leading digital general insurer in Southeast Asia, is delighted to announce the appointment of Praveen Paladugu as its new Group Head of Agency Distribution. With over two decades of leadership experience spanning multiple markets including Indonesia, Praveen's addition underscores Oona's unwavering commitment to fortifying its agency distribution strategy and driving sustainable growth.

In his new role at Oona, Praveen will oversee agency distribution channels across Indonesia and the Philippines, with a mandate to elevate agent performance, align distribution efforts with corporate objectives, and ensure agents are well-equipped to thrive in a rapidly evolving insurance industry.

Praveen brings an exceptional track record of enhancing agency growth and performance in key markets, including India and Indonesia. In his most recent role as Chief of Distribution Strategy at FWD Insurance Indonesia, he spearheaded initiatives to expand distribution channels and strengthen the agency network. His distinguished career also includes leadership positions such as Chief Agency Officer at Zurich Topas Life and Head of Agency Distribution at AXA Financial, Indonesia, where he consistently delivered growth and operational excellence.

Empowering Agents Through Innovation

Praveen's appointment complements Oona's ongoing investment in technological innovation. Central to this effort is 'Kahoona,' Oona's proprietary digital platform launched in Q4 last year in the Philippines, which has redefined the way agents operate by streamlining workflows and enhancing efficiency.

Key features of Kahoona include:

Real-time performance dashboards for productivity tracking.

Streamlined sales management, offering quick product previews and detailed tracking.

Advanced underwriting tools, such as Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and image-based risk assessment.

Comprehensive product support for offerings like Travel, Compulsory Third-Party Liability (CTPL for The Philippines market), and Motor Comprehensive insurance.

Since its introduction, Kahoona has received widespread acclaim for its ability to digitize the insurance process, offering agents a seamless and efficient user experience.

Leadership and Technology: A Winning Combination

These initiatives reflect Oona's commitment to empowering agents with the tools and guidance needed to deliver unparalleled customer value.

"With Praveen at the helm of our agency distribution strategy, complemented by transformative tools like Kahoona, we are poised to redefine how insurance is distributed. This marks an exciting new chapter in Oona's mission to empower agents and deliver exceptional value to customers." stated Abhishek Bhatia, Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Oona Insurance.

A Vision for Sustainable Growth

As Oona continues to invest in its agents and cutting-edge technology, the company is well-positioned for significant growth in 2025 and beyond. By combining strategic leadership and digital innovation, Oona is set to lead the charge in a competitive and dynamic insurance landscape, shaping the future of general insurance distribution.

About Oona Insurance

Headquartered in Singapore, Oona Insurance is the leading digital general insurer in Southeast Asia, backed by global private equity firm Warburg Pincus. Established in 2022, Oona Insurance aims to become the general insurer of choice for both partners and customers through a buy-and-build strategy, leveraging the pillars of superior customer service, advanced technology and a well-established brand across Southeast Asia. The firm currently operates in two markets in the region: Indonesia and the Philippines.

In Indonesia, Oona operates through its licensed general insurance entity, PT Asuransi Bina Dana Arta, Tbk. Oona Indonesia, the new unified brand of this entity, offers quality products and services since early 2023, serving as a solid foundation for Oona Insurance's expansion across Southeast Asia's fast-growing insurance market.

Oona Indonesia is licensed and supervised by Indonesia Financial Services Authority (Otoritas Jasa Keuangan).

