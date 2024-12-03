Oona Insurance Indonesia joins forces with GoPay to empower millions of Indonesians with accessible health insurance

Over 30 million GoPay customers can now access Oona Indonesia's affordable health insurance solutions, exclusively on GoPay Asuransi

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oona Insurance Indonesia , a leading digital general insurer in Indonesia, has reached a new milestone by partnering with Indonesia's top digital payment platform, GoPay and leading insurance brokerage firm, Prodigi to expand access to affordable and accessible health insurance solutions for Indonesians. Over 30 million GoPay users can now easily buy simplified health insurance products via GoPay Asuransi, the payment app's first insurance platform with Oona Indonesia as its exclusive insurer.

This collaboration represents a pivotal step in Oona Insurance's mission to solidify its presence in the retail health insurance sector. By integrating with GoPay's platform, Oona Indonesia has simplified the insurance purchase process, making it seamless and user-friendly. With GoPay Asuransi, users can quickly select and purchase health insurance by answering a few simple health questions. Personal details are automatically populated from their GoPay profile, eliminating repetitive data entry and ensuring a seamless, hassle-free experience. Payments are seamlessly processed via GoPay for maximum convenience.

"This partnership underscores our commitment to leveraging digital innovation to expand our ecosystem and make insurance affordable and accessible to millions of Indonesians. By collaborating with trusted partners like GoPay and Prodigi, we are breaking barriers to insurance access with affordable and simplified products designed for today's digital consumers. GoPay Asuransi fits effortlessly into everyday financial activities, making insurance more accessible to Indonesians than ever before." said Manik Bucha, Group Chief Underwriting Officer, Oona Insurance.

"We remain bullish on our growth and will continue forging digital partnerships across different categories to drive insurance penetration and deliver value to our customers," added Manik Bucha, Group Chief Underwriting Officer of Oona Insurance.

Kiki Apriyani, Head of Marketing Money Management of GoPay added, "We are excited to partner with Oona Insurance and Prodigi to bring insurance products directly to the GoPay platform, reflecting our commitment to addressing societal challenges and driving financial inclusion. This collaboration is a step toward empowering Indonesians with equitable access to essential financial services. By making health insurance products more accessible and affordable, we aim to enhance financial resilience for GoPay users across Indonesia and look forward to exploring more opportunities with Oona Indonesia to deliver innovative, impactful solutions in the future."

GoPay users can choose from GoPay Asuransi two plans powered by Oona Indonesia: Critical Illness Insurance starting at Rp5,000, providing a lump-sum cash payout upon diagnosis of heart attack and cancer with benefits up to Rp100 million, and Health Insurance starting at Rp60,000, offering coverage for ICU, inpatient and outpatient care across 1,300+ hospitals and clinics with an annual limit up to Rp100 million.

About Oona Insurance

Headquartered in Singapore, Oona Insurance is the leading digital general insurer in Southeast Asia, backed by global private equity firm Warburg Pincus. Established in 2022, Oona Insurance aims to become the general insurer of choice for both partners and customers through a buy-and-build strategy, leveraging the pillars of superior customer service, advanced technology and a well-established brand across Southeast Asia. The firm currently operates in two markets in the region: Indonesia and the Philippines.

In Indonesia, Oona operates through its licensed general insurance entity, PT Asuransi Bina Dana Arta, Tbk. Oona Indonesia, the new unified brand of this entity, offers quality products and services since early 2023, serving as a solid foundation for Oona Insurance's expansion across Southeast Asia's fast-growing insurance market.

Oona Indonesia is licensed and supervised by Indonesia Financial Services Authority (Otoritas Jasa Keuangan).

For more information on Oona Insurance, please visit: www.oona-insurance.com

