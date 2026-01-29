OP Labs Launches OP Enterprise, a Production-Grade, Managed Blockchain Infrastructure Offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OP Labs PBC ( oplabs.co ), a blockchain infrastructure provider that enables developers and enterprises to launch scalable, secure and customizable networks and applications, today announced OP Enterprise: its production-grade blockchain infrastructure offering.

With OP Enterprise, OP Labs handles operations, security, and scaling so enterprises can focus on shipping products, not running blockchains. Offering three tiers, OP Enterprise is designed to meet the needs of a variety of enterprise users:

Fully Managed: full blockchain hosting and operational services

Self Managed: you operate the blockchain, we support it

OP Mainnet: start on a proven public network, graduate to your own chain when ready

At launch, OP Enterprise supports key partners with Mission-Critical Support:

Unichain is built for high-performance DeFi. Uniswap Labs operates Unichain with OP Enterprise Mission-Critical Support—priority response for high-stakes moments where downtime isn't an option.

is built for high-performance DeFi. Uniswap Labs operates Unichain with OP Enterprise Mission-Critical Support—priority response for high-stakes moments where downtime isn't an option. Celo migrated to the OP Stack to leverage proven infrastructure for mobile-first payments around the globe. Serving millions of users, Celo operates their network with OP Enterprise Mission-Critical Support, ensuring enterprise-grade backing for consumer-facing applications in emerging markets, from Latin America to Africa.

"We chose the OP Stack for its flexibility and reliability, and the OP Enterprise team has been a top-tier partner in supporting Unichain at scale," said Uniswap Founder Hayden Adams.

OP Enterprise seeks to refocus partners and institutions on what's most important for their business: delivering differentiated products and business outcomes. Whether you're a fintech building next-generation financial services, a centralized exchange launching tokenized products, a payments company building cross-border rails, or a financial institution exploring tokenization and digital assets—if you need infrastructure that performs without the operational burden, OP Enterprise is for you.

While most blockchains extract a percentage of every transaction, OP Enterprise offers something different: businesses can own their chain, and infrastructure becomes a revenue-generating asset, rather than a cost center.

OP Enterprise also solves the ecosystem partnership bottleneck, offering vendor and partner management at scale. OP Labs has onboarded several top-tier partners, integrated and ready to deploy on new chains. The team negotiates standard terms and fast-tracks partnerships that could otherwise delay a chain's launch by 6-12 months. These integrations unlock faster settlements, lower costs, programmable assets, and 24/7 availability.

"OP Enterprise is a major focus for us in 2026," said Jing Wang, Co-Founder of Optimism and CEO of OP Labs. "We have active engagements across fintech, exchanges, payments, and financial services. The OP Stack is becoming the standard for the next generation of financial systems."

To learn more about OP Enterprise, please visit oplabs.co

About OP Labs

OP Labs is a blockchain infrastructure provider that enables developers and enterprises to launch scalable, secure and customizable networks and applications. The company serves fintechs, payment providers, institutions and crypto companies creating the next generation of onchain products. Optimism's open-source OP Stack delivers Ethereum-grade security, nearly-free transactions, and the flexibility to meet complex business needs at scale.

