OPIM jointly initiated the establishment of the Chinese Overseas Private Funds Association

HONG KONG, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OP Investment Management ("OPIM"), recognized as one of Asia's foremost hedge fund platforms, has collaborated with industry partners to spearhead the establishment of the Chinese Overseas Private Equity Fund Association ("COPFA").

COPFA is a non-profit initiative driven by the industry itself, holding the distinction of being the premier industry body with a focus on the Chinese overseas private fund sector. Comprising representatives from diverse industry sectors, COPFA serves as a bridge, connecting Chinese managers with international allocators, service providers, and other key players in the overseas private fund industry. As the representative voice of the Chinese overseas private fund industry, COPFA champions the interests of its members and advocates for the highest standards in regulation, innovation, ethics, governance, and investor communication.

As one of the founding members, OPIM has always been committed to assisting Chinese managers in formulating innovative strategies suitable for institutions and professional investors. The core strengths of OPIM include efficiency and professionalism in fund structuring and management, and maintaining strict overseas institutional standards, which are very much in line with the mission and goals advocated by the Association. OPIM will work together with COPFA to fully support the overseas development and internationalization process of Chinese private fund managers.

"Born in a bear market, COPFA is a generational opportunity to work with some of the brightest minds in China's asset management industry, and I couldn't be more thrilled to represent a new generation of global talent from one of the largest economies in the world.", said Alvin Fan, CEO of OPIM, Founding Director and co-chair of the Promotion and Advocacy Group of COPFA.

The opening ceremony was taken place in Hong Kong last Wednesday, attended by fund industry practitioners including alternative investment managers, professionals and representatives from industry bodies. The president, committee members, and representatives of the founding institutions jointly participated in a simple but grand ribbon-cutting ceremony.

About OP Investment Management Ltd.

OPIM partners with emerging managers to develop innovative strategies for institutional and professional investors. OPIM's institutional fund platform attracts both managers and investors from around the world working with the industry's best business partners in alternative asset management.

OPIM is a leading Hong Kong-based asset management company established and licensed since 2004 with Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") to carry out Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 4 (advising on securities) and 9 (asset management) regulated activities under the provisions of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.571) (the "HK SFO"). The company is also a member of the Oriental Patron Financial Group and associate of Wealthking AI-Innovation Capital Limited (Hong Kong publicly listed 1140.HK).

