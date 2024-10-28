OSL and ChinaAMC Launch Tokenised Fund Initiative for Retail Investors in Project Ensemble

The tokenised fund, subject to regulatory approval, will be the first-of-its-kind available to retail investors in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OSL Digital Securities, a leading regulated digital asset platform and a member of OSL Group (863.HK), in collaboration with China Asset Management (Hong Kong) ("ChinaAMC"), a leading asset management company in Hong Kong, today announced the launch of an initiative under Project Ensemble that aims to introduce a tokenised money market fund for investors in Hong Kong.

Pending regulatory approval, this tokenised fund will be the first-of-its-kind available to retail investors in Hong Kong. This innovative initiative marks a significant step toward wider adoption of tokenised financial products and enhanced accessibility of virtual assets, particularly among the general public.

Gary Tiu, Head of Regulatory Affairs at OSL, said, "Our involvement in this significant initiative, alongside ChinaAMC, underscores OSL's commitment to driving innovation and adoption of virtual assets. We believe retail participation is crucial to the development of virtual assets and we are keen to be a key driver in promoting the development of the tokenisation market in Hong Kong and beyond."

Thomas Zhu, Head of Digital Assets and Family Office Business, at China AMC (HK), added: "We are excited to lead the way in exploring tokenised fund products. As a key participant in the Ensemble Sandbox, we are committed to leveraging our deep expertise in virtual asset management and our innovative capabilities to drive the growth of Hong Kong's tokenisation market. This initiative represents not just an opportunity for us and our partners, but a significant milestone in making digital investment solutions accessible to a wider audience."

OSL boasts a solid track record in real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation projects and the virtual asset space. By leveraging its partnership with ChinaAMC, this initiative is uniquely positioned to pioneer the issuance of tokenised funds for retail investors, setting a new standard for accessibility to innovative financial products and driving further innovation in the financial sector.

About OSL

Backed by Asia's leading public fintech and digital asset company, OSL Group (863.HK), formerly BC Technology Group, OSL is the world's first SFC-licensed and insured digital asset platform. Founded in 2018, OSL has an established history in the sector and is recognised by many as the leader in providing comprehensive regulated and licensed digital asset solutions.

OSL offers Markets services (brokerage, exchange, and custody) and SaaS technology solutions, which deliver institutional clients in addition to professional and retail investors access to global liquidity through its best-in-class digital asset platform. OSL's secured and insured hot and cold wallet infrastructure also ensures the safekeeping of digital assets with timely transaction settlements.

As the digital asset industry continues to evolve, so does OSL. OSL's simple and tailored approach compliantly navigates international clients through the evolving digital assets environment.

For more information, visit: group.osl.com

About ChinaAMC (HK) website: www.chinaamc.com.hk

Established in 2008, China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited ("ChinaAMC (HK)") is a leading Chinese asset manager in Hong Kong. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Asset Management Co. Limited, which is among the first batch of Chinese asset managers to venture overseas. It stands as one of the largest and trusted asset managers in Mainland China with over USD 300 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024.

ChinaAMC (HK) has amassed an impressive performance history in both active and passive investments over the past 16 years. Boasting robust expertise in a variety of asset classes, such as Greater China equities, Asian and global fixed income, global ETF series, leverage and inverse products, virtual assets, as well as mandates and investment advisory services. ChinaAMC (HK) adopts a global outlook to build a versatile platform catering to institutional and retail investors in the region and worldwide. Committed to innovation and growth in the financial sector, ChinaAMC (HK) is actively expanding into the Web 3.0 space, exploring new investment opportunities in blockchain and decentralized finance technologies. All efforts align with their vision of being "Beyond China Expert".

