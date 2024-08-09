OSL Appoints Kevin Cui as New CEO to Lead the Next Phase of Growth

Kevin Cui's Leadership to Enhance OSL's Commitment to Regulatory Compliance, Security, and User Experience

HONG KONG, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OSL, a leading regulated digital asset platform and the subsidiary of OSL Group (863.HK) - Hong Kong's only publicly listed company fully dedicated to digital assets, is thrilled to elaborate on the appointment of Kevin Cui as the new CEO. Following the initial announcement, Kevin's extensive experience and visionary leadership will drive OSL's direction in regulatory compliance, security, and user experience.

Kevin Cui joins OSL following impactful leadership roles at Bybit, a global digital asset platform, where he significantly increased trading volumes among different products and positioned Bybit among the top exchanges. His achievements in the Web3 space and his user-centric approach, emphasising transparency and client-focused product development, highlight his commitment to enhancing user experience.

"Delivering exceptional brand value beyond the product is key to winning users' loyalty."- Kevin Cui, CEO of OSL.

"I am honoured to lead OSL team into its next phase of growth. My leadership philosophy is rooted in putting the customer first, a principle I honed during my time at Google," Kevin Cui, CEO of OSL, remarked. "By focusing on what our clients need and delivering value, we aim to make digital assets more accessible and convenient, fostering mass adoption and future applications. Our commitment to compliance and security will remain unwavering as we strive to create the best possible user experience."

As OSL welcomes Kevin Cui, with a steadfast commitment to compliance and innovation, OSL will continue to lead the industry, providing a secure and user-friendly platform for the investors and clients. From his dual role as Chairman and CEO, Patrick Pan will now focus exclusively on his position as Chairman of the Board, spearheading company strategy, strengthening board governance, overseeing international acquisitions, and fostering government partnerships.

