OSL Bolsters Institutional Prowess with Exchange Veteran Eugene Cheung

HONG KONG, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OSL , a leading regulated digital asset platform and a core entity of OSL Group (863.HK), is pleased to announce the appointment of Eugene Cheung as Chief Institutional Business Officer (CIBO). This strategic hire is a part of OSL's expansion of its institutional offerings and market presence in the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape.

Eugene Cheung brings a wealth of experience to OSL, with a career spanning over 20 years in traditional finance and digital assets. His expertise in institutional trading, market development, and strategic growth aligns perfectly with OSL's vision for the future. Before joining OSL, Eugene served as Vice President and Head of Institution at Bybit, where he played a pivotal role in establishing the company as one of the top three global digital asset exchanges. His experience also includes leadership positions at Tradeweb, where he spearheaded initiatives such as Bond Connect, and CME Group, significantly expanding the company's presence in China.

"As a native Hong Konger, I'm proud to give back to our financial ecosystem. Institutional adoption of digital assets isn't the future—it's now." - OSL CIBO Eugene Cheung

Commenting on his appointment, Eugene Cheung stated, "The future of institutional adoption in the digital asset space is incredibly promising, and OSL is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation. My vision is to leverage OSL's strengths to create a bridge between traditional finance and the digital asset ecosystem, setting new standards for institutional participation. As the market matures, more institutions will recognise the necessity of partnering with compliant, trustworthy platforms like OSL to navigate this dynamic landscape safely and effectively."

OSL's CEO Kevin Cui added, "Eugene's appointment isn't just strategic—it's transformative. With our unmatched regulatory status and expertise, OSL isn't just participating in the institutional digital asset revolution—we're leading it. We're not just meeting demand,we're creating it, setting new standards for the entire industry."

With Eugene's extensive background in financial markets, including roles at Cantor Fitzgerald and experience in private equity, Eugene is well-equipped to navigate the complex landscape of institutional digital asset adoption. As the company continues expanding its global footprint, Eugene's insights and leadership will play a crucial role in shaping OSL's future and reinforcing its position as a regulated digital asset industry leader.

