OSL Group Expands RWA Ecosystem, Becomes First in Hong Kong to Dual-List Matrixdock Gold and Silver Tokens

HONG KONG, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OSL Group (HKEX:863) (OSL), a global stablecoin payment and trading platform, today announced that its Hong Kong-licensed digital asset exchange, OSL HK, will officially list two precious metal-backed tokens: Matrixdock Gold (XAUm) and Matrixdock Silver (XAGm). Both tokens feature trading pairs in USD, USDT, and USDC, enabling professional investors in Hong Kong to trade these assets via over-the-counter (OTC) channels.

XAUm and XAGm are issued by Matrixdock, Asia's leading Real-World-Asset (RWA) tokenization platform. This listing represents a significant milestone in OSL's endeavour to build a compliant RWA ecosystem. With these listings, OSL HK secures three industry-firsts in the Hong Kong digital asset industry: becoming the first compliant digital asset platform to list a silver token, the first to list XAGm, and the first to offer simultaneous access to both gold and silver tokens.

While silver-related assets remain relatively scarce in the current on-chain market, OSL's dual-offering provides investors with a more diversified product suite. By enriching the spectrum of tokenized precious metals, OSL is facilitating a shift from single-asset exposure to "portfolio-based allocation", serving as a vital link in maturing the global on-chain commodity infrastructure.

Jason Liu, Global Exchange COO of OSL, said:

"The listing of these two flagship precious metal tokens is a pivotal addition to OSL Group's compliant RWA landscape. By introducing industry-leading assets like XAUm and XAGm, OSL HK is not only meeting the growing market demand for precious metals but also broadening the channels for high-quality asset allocation. This move significantly bolsters the compliant RWA ecosystem in Hong Kong and across the broader Asian market."

The underlying physical assets for XAUm and XAGm strictly adhere to the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) delivery standards. XAGm is backed by silver bars meeting the LBMA Good Delivery standard—assets that carry both investment and industrial utility, allowing for diverse on-chain applications. To ensure maximum security, the underlying metals are stored entirely within the LBMA-certified ecosystem. This maintains their "Fresh Mint" status and systematically eliminates the valuation discounts often associated with metals that leave the certified custody chain, thereby reinforcing the tokens' value proposition.

Looking ahead, OSL and Matrixdock will deepen their collaboration to drive service innovation, produce in-depth research, and enhance investor education. Together, both sides aim to expand market awareness, boost liquidity, and evolve the product structures of digital precious metal assets.

About OSL Group

OSL Group (HKEX: 863) is a global stablecoin payment and trading platform that strives to provide compliant and efficient digital financial infrastructure services globally, empowering enterprises, financial institutions and individuals to seamlessly exchange, pay, trade, and settle between fiat and digital currencies. Grounded in the core values of Open, Secure, and Licensed, it is committed to building a more efficient ecosystem that connects global markets and enables instant, seamless and compliant value movement worldwide. For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About Matrixdock

Matrixdock is Asia's leading real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform, focused on bringing institutional-grade assets onto on-chain capital markets through fully allocated, transparent and verifiable structures.

Its products include Matrixdock Gold (XAUm) and Silver (XAGm), each backed 1:1 by LBMA-accredited bullion with token-to-bar allocation, and STBT, a tokenized short-term U.S. Treasury product designed for on-chain liquidity and collateral use. All assets are held in professional custody, independently verified, with full transparency and integration across leading blockchain ecosystems.

Matrixdock also partners with sovereign and institutional initiatives, including the architecture and technical development of TER, the world's first sovereign-backed gold token for Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) in the Kingdom of Bhutan.

Matrixdock is building the reserve layer for on-chain capital markets.

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, and shall not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, invitation, recommendation, or inducement to buy, sell, subscribe for, or otherwise deal in any digital assets, securities, or financial products. It does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax, accounting, or other professional advice and should not be relied upon as such. The views, statements, and information contained herein do not necessarily reflect the official positions or commitments of OSL Group or any of its affiliates. Any descriptions of products, services, promotions, or programmes are for general reference only.Participation in any products, services, or promotions mentioned is subject to applicable terms, conditions, and regulatory requirements. This article may contain forward-looking statements or indicative information. Actual outcomes may differ materially, and OSL Group assumes no obligation to update such information.

SOURCE OSL