OSL Group Announces US$200 Million Equity Financing to Accelerate Global Stablecoin and Payment Expansion

HONG KONG, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OSL Group (863.HK), Asia's leading stablecoin trading and payment platform, today announced an equity financing of US$200 million (approximately HK$1.56 billion). The capital raise is designed to bolster the company's financial position, capture global growth opportunities, and accelerate its strategic expansion across the stablecoin trading and payment sectors.

Under the proposed plan, the net proceeds will be allocated toward strategic acquisitions, the expansion of global business across sectors including payments and stablecoins, alongside product and technology infrastructure development, and general working capital.

Building on its successful strategic and brand advancement in 2025, OSL Group has been fully committed to developing a compliant stablecoin trading and payment ecosystem. Key milestones include the acquisition of Banxa, a world-leading Web3 payment service provider, the launch of OSL BizPay, a B2B payment solution designed to serve the real economy and meet the needs of corporate and institutional clients, and the introduction of USDGO, a compliant USD stablecoin that serves as the cornerstone of OSL Group's global payment infrastructure.

Ivan Wong, Chief Financial Officer of OSL Group, said:

"The market has strongly validated OSL Group's strategic positioning within the stablecoin and payment space. This financing round will allow us to welcome more like-minded strategic and long-term investors. Beyond strengthening our capital base and diversifying our shareholder structure, these funds will enable us to seize timely opportunities to acquire licensed trading and payment entities worldwide, further solidifying our first-mover advantage as we advance our compliance-driven global strategy."

About OSL Group

OSL Group (HKEX: 863) is Asia's leading stablecoin trading and payment platform that strives to provide compliant and efficient digital financial infrastructure services globally, empowering enterprises, financial institutions and individuals to seamlessly exchange, pay, trade, and settle between fiat and digital currencies. Grounded in the core values of Open, Secure, and Licensed, it is committed to building a more efficient ecosystem that connects global markets and enables instant, seamless and compliant value movement worldwide.

SOURCE OSL