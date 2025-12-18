OSL Group Partners with Antalpha to Advance Gold Stablecoin and RWA Ecosystem

HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OSL Group (863.HK, OSL), Asia's leading stablecoin trading and payment platform, today announced a partnership with Antalpha, a leading digital asset institutional solution provider. By leveraging the strengths of OSL's compliant infrastructure and distribution channels, alongside Antalpha's extensive fintech ecosystem and risk management capabilities, the collaboration aims to build a comprehensive "Digital Gold" solution for professional and institutional investors—spanning from compliant access to asset appreciation.

As the first milestone of this partnership, OSL has officially listed Tether Gold (XAUT)—the world's largest gold stablecoin by market capitalization—on its exchanges today, offering XAUT/USDT and XAUT/USD trading pairs. Currently, professional investors in Hong Kong can trade XAUT via OSL HK's over-the-counter (OTC) offering. It marks a significant step in OSL's strategy to build a global, compliant stablecoin and Real World Asset (RWA) ecosystem. The integration also enables institutional investors to seamlessly execute a "Fiat-Digital Asset-Physical Gold" closed-loop operation within Hong Kong's licensed framework for the first time, bringing a fundamental transformation to asset allocation strategies.

As the leader in the digital gold sector, XAUT boasts a circulating market cap of approximately US$2.2 billion, setting industry standards for liquidity and market depth. Each XAUT token is 1:1 backed by physical gold (LBMA standard bars), offering asset transparency and clear physical ownership, verified by quarterly third-party audits. Unlike the high barriers of traditional physical gold investment, XAUT allows for fractional investment down to six decimal places of a troy ounce, offering the flexibility to meet needs ranging from micro-investments to large-scale institutional allocation. In terms of on-chain transparency, ownership clarity, and redeemability, XAUT establishes a new paradigm for gold digitization. It not only solves the longstanding issues of storage and liquidity associated with physical gold but also structurally outperforms traditional paper gold or ETFs by eliminating management fees and ensuring verifiable physical redemption rights.

As a key ecosystem partner of Tether Gold, Antalpha has been instrumental in building the XAUT ecosystem. Leveraging Hong Kong's status as a global gold trading hub, Antalpha launched physical XAUT-to-gold bar redemption services for institutional clients earlier this month. The listing on OSL expands the compliant access channel, enabling more institutions to efficiently allocate this premium asset characterized by its "digital trading, physical backing" capabilities.

Eugene Cheung, Chief Commercial Officer of OSL Group, said: "This partnership with Antalpha is crucial to OSL's strategy to expand our stablecoin payment and RWA ecosystem, as well as to enhance our digital asset wealth management capabilities. We are not merely listing a token; we are introducing a premium asset that combines payment utility with a store of value, addressing the growing client demand for resilient and stable asset classes."

George Chow, Managing Director of Antalpha, said: "Antalpha is delighted to partner with OSL Group to drive the adoption of digital gold and RWAs in the compliant market. OSL's strong compliance backing and institutional-grade services provide the ideal foundation for XAUT to settle in Hong Kong and for the long-term expansion of broader use cases. We look forward to leveraging our complementary strengths to bring the market superior and deeper digital asset investment options."

Looking ahead, OSL Group and Antalpha will further explore compliant financial service innovations related to gold stablecoins. Plans include collateralized lending utilizing XAUT as a premium underlying asset, and structured digital asset products. These initiatives aim to revitalize gold in the digital finance era, offering diversified value-added services and propelling digital asset services toward deeper financial applications.

About OSL Group

OSL Group (HKEX: 863) is Asia's leading stablecoin trading and payment platform that strives to provide compliant and efficient digital financial infrastructure services globally, empowering enterprises, financial institutions and individuals to seamlessly exchange, pay, trade, and settle between fiat and digital currencies. Grounded in the core values of Open, Secure, and Licensed, it is committed to building a more efficient ecosystem that connects global markets and enables instant, seamless and compliant value movement worldwide.

About Antalpha

Antalpha is a leading fintech company specializing in providing financing, technology, and risk management solutions to institutions in the digital asset industry. Antalpha offers Bitcoin supply chain and margin loans through the Antalpha Prime technology platform, which allows customers to originate and manage their digital assets loans, as well as monitor collateral positions with near real-time data.

