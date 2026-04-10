OSL Group to Collaborate with Hong Kong's Licensed Stablecoin Issuers to Build a New Compliant Digital Asset Ecosystem

HONG KONG, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OSL Group (863.HK), a global stablecoin payment and trading platform, welcomes the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's (HKMA) announcement today of the first stablecoin issuer licensees. Following this regulatory milestone, the company will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to participate actively in the development of Hong Kong's compliant stablecoin ecosystem.

The issuance of these licenses is a significant step in building Hong Kong's regulatory framework and digital asset landscape, reinforcing its position as a leading international financial center. OSL Group remains committed to advancing global industry compliance. By leveraging its role as a compliance benchmark and its expertise as a leading stablecoin trading and payment hub in Asia, the company will join forces with all parties to drive the industry forward.

OSL Group has always been a steadfast advocate for regulated development of digital assets in Hong Kong. Since commencing regulated operations in Hong Kong five years ago in 2020, the company has evolved into a leading global stablecoin payment and trading platform. It has obtained or is applying for over 50 licenses and registrations for digital asset trading and payments in more than 10 countries and regions globally.

In 2025, OSL Group completed a strategic and brand upgrade to focus on the stablecoin trading and payment ecosystem. This included the acquisition of Banxa, a leading global Web3 payment infrastructure provider; the launch of OSL BizPay, a B2B payment service serving the real economy and institutional clients; and the release of USDGO, a regulated US dollar stablecoin serving as the cornerstone of the company's global payment infrastructure.

To cultivate a robust and compliant digital asset ecosystem, and to facilitate more seamless flow of value movement, OSL Group has integrated travel rule solutions into its infrastructure. This global regulatory standard ensures the secure exchange of transaction identity information—a critical step in facilitating seamless stablecoin trading and payment while upholding the highest levels of financial integrity.

About OSL Group

OSL Group (HKEX: 863) is a global stablecoin payment and trading platform that strives to provide compliant and efficient digital financial infrastructure services globally, empowering enterprises, financial institutions and individuals to seamlessly exchange, pay, trade, and settle between fiat and digital currencies. Grounded in the core values of Open, Secure, and Licensed, it is committed to building a more efficient ecosystem that connects global markets and enables instant, seamless and compliant value movement worldwide.

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Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, and shall not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, invitation, recommendation, or inducement to buy, sell, subscribe for, or otherwise deal in any digital assets, securities, or financial products. It does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax, accounting, or other professional advice and should not be relied upon as such. The views, statements, and information contained herein do not necessarily reflect the official positions or commitments of OSL Group or any of its affiliates. Any descriptions of products, services, promotions, or programmes are for general reference only. Participation in any products, services, or promotions mentioned is subject to applicable terms, conditions, and regulatory requirements. This article may contain forward-looking statements or indicative information. Actual outcomes may differ materially, and OSL Group assumes no obligation to update such information.

SOURCE OSL