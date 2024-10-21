OSL Spotlights Five Exciting Events for Blocktober 2024 in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OSL , a leading regulated digital asset platform and a core entity of OSL Group (863.HK), is excited to announce that it will be hosting and participating in a series of significant events throughout Blocktober 2024 in Hong Kong, including the city's annual flagship fintech event, Hong Kong Fintech Week.

These events, dedicated to exploring the future of digital assets and fostering innovation within the industry, will bring together experts and enthusiasts to promote knowledge exchange. This curated selection of premier events also provides invaluable opportunities for participants - from institutions to the general public - to stay informed, connect with individuals across various sectors, and explore the world of Web3.

The five spotlight events are:

25 October: Institution Night - Tokenisation Meets RWA

Featuring a panel discussion and networking opportunities, this event focuses on the significance of institutional involvement in digital assets, particularly Real World Assets (RWA), as well as other topics related to stablecoins and money market funds.

Hosts: OSL, Fireblocks, Solomon, and ChinaAMC

Time: 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Venue: AOAO, Central

Details: https://lu.ma/dccv3yu9

28-29 October: Hong Kong Fintech Week

As a Gold Sponsor of Hong Kong Fintech Week, OSL will be among the esteemed guest speakers, participating in a panel discussion on the synergy and correlation between tokenised capital markets and stablecoins. OSL will also host a booth (number: WA03) with its partners ChinaAMC (HK) and Solomon to demonstrate their game-changing tokenisation services.

Topic of the panel: Liquidity & Ownership in Tokenized Capital Markets with Stablecoins

Guest speaker from OSL: Eugene Cheung , Chief Institutional Business Officer of OSL

Time of the panel: 10:10 am - 10:35 am on 29 October

on 29 October Venue: Arena Hall, AsiaWorld-Expo

Details: fintechweek.hk/agenda-2024

29 October: Circle Forum Hong Kong

OSL, alongside industry experts, will discuss how digital assets are transforming finance, with a particular focus on Hong Kong's strengths as a virtual asset hub, including its historical leadership and strong global market connections.

Topic of the panel: The Forefront of Innovation - How Digital Assets Are Improving Finance

Guest speaker from OSL: Eugene Cheung , Chief Institutional Business Officer of OSL

Time of the panel: 3:55 pm - 4:15 pm

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, Central

Details: circle.com/cfhongkong24

2 November: Animoca GEN3 Playground

As the Diamond Sponsor of Hong Kong's first consumer Web3 event, OSL will showcase a unique digital asset experience and demonstration of its licensed digital asset platform. The event will also offer a variety of interactive games and immersive experiences for consumers to explore the world of Web3.

Guest Speaker from OSL: Jack Tan , Chief Marketing Officer of OSL

Time: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Venue: 6/F, K11 Art & Cultural Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui

Details: https://www.animocabrands.com/gen3playground

5 November: Investor Day - Crypto's Next Frontier: APAC's role in shaping Digital Asset, Staking and Tokenization

This full-day event features a series of panel discussions on the evolving landscape of digital assets and networking activities. Experts from fintech and investment firms will share their insights, reflecting on current market trends and looking ahead to future opportunities.

Guest Speakers from OSL: Gary Tiu , Head of Regulatory Affairs at OSL; Eugene Cheung , Chief Institutional Business Officer at OSL; Ryan Miller , Head of Sales at OSLDS

Hosts: OSL, CF Benchmark, Blockdaemon

Time and topics of the panels: 10:05 am - 10:45 am : Bitcoin's Role in Modern Portfolios: Balancing Opportunity and Risk 11: 00 am - 11.40 am : Navigating APAC's Crypto Ecosystem: ETFs, OTC, Custody and Tokenization 1:00 pm - 1:40 pm : Institutional Crypto Staking: Unlocking New Opportunities in Digital Asset Management 2:00 pm - 2:40 pm : Digital Assets at the Doorstep of 2025: Market Trends, Regulatory Shifts and Future Outlook



Please stay tuned for further updates via our event page and X, and come meet us at these events!

About OSL

Backed by Asia's leading public fintech and digital asset company, OSL Group (863.HK), formerly BC Technology Group, OSL is the world's first SFC-licensed and insured digital asset platform. Founded in 2018, OSL has an established history in the sector and is recognised by many as the leader in providing comprehensive regulated and licensed digital asset solutions.

OSL offers Markets services (brokerage, exchange, and custody) and SaaS technology solutions, which deliver institutional clients in addition to professional and retail investors access to global liquidity through its best-in-class digital asset platform. OSL's secured and insured hot and cold wallet infrastructure also ensures the safekeeping of digital assets with timely transaction settlements.

As the digital asset industry continues to evolve, so does OSL. OSL's simple and tailored approach compliantly navigates international clients through the evolving digital assets environment.

For more information, visit: group.osl.com

