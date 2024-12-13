OSL's Leading OTC Trading Services Extend Support to TON

HONG KONG, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OSL Digital Securities (OSL), a leading regulated digital asset platform and a member of OSL Group (863.HK), today announced the addition of The Open Network's native token Toncoin (TON) into its over-the-counter (OTC) trading services for professional investors. This is part of OSL's strategic expansion, enhancing its product offerings and addressing user demand for high-quality projects.

The Open Network is a decentralised platform designed for seamless integration with the Telegram messaging app, aiming to achieve widespread cross-chain interoperability while prioritising efficiency, scalability and security. Since its launch, TON has garnered significant interest and popularity among Web3 communities and investors globally, demonstrating immense potential of its evolving ecosystem.

Guoliang Hao, Chief Business Officer of OSL, said: "As a regulated digital asset platform with the largest OTC trading desk in Hong Kong, OSL employs a rigorous listing policy and selection process to ensure that only quality tokens are available on our platform. We are committed to actively listening to our customers and strive to provide secure and easy access to quality tokens that enable them to capitalise on market opportunities and growth potential."

Effective immediately, eligible users can trade TON against USD, USDT, and HKD through new trading pairs TON/USD, TON/USDT and TON/HKD via OSL's OTC services. They can also benefit from a suite of digital asset-related services, including secure custody and fiat on/off-ramps offered by OSL.

About OSL

Backed by Asia's leading public fintech and digital asset company, OSL Group (863.HK), formerly BC Technology Group, OSL is the world's first SFC-licensed and insured digital asset platform. Founded in 2018, OSL has an established history in the sector and is recognised by many as the leader in providing comprehensive regulated and licensed digital asset solutions.

OSL offers Markets services (brokerage, exchange, and custody) and SaaS technology solutions, which deliver institutional clients in addition to professional and retail investors access to global liquidity through its best-in-class digital asset platform. OSL's secured and insured hot and cold wallet infrastructure also ensures the safekeeping of digital assets with timely transaction settlements.

As the digital asset industry continues to evolve, so does OSL. OSL's simple and tailored approach compliantly navigates international clients through the evolving digital assets environment.

