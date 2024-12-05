OSL's Strategic Initiative to Invest Up to US$30 Million to Boost Development of PayFi Ecosystem

HONG KONG, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OSL Group Limited (863.HK), a Hong Kong publicly listed company fully dedicated to digital assets ("OSL"), today announced a strategic initiative to collaborate with industry partners to invest up to US$30 million to accelerate growth of the PayFi ecosystem globally.

Emerging as a crucial component of Web3, PayFi is integral to OSL's strategic development. The proposed investments will focus on fostering partnerships and supporting projects related to payment products and services involving cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. Through engagement with various industry partners, including card issuers, lending platforms, and payment and digital wallet service providers, OSL aims to enhance the entire PayFi ecosystem.

The integration of PayFi with regulated digital asset platforms is essential for the sector's growth, providing a robust infrastructure that ensures regulatory compliance and seamless fiat settlement. This integration also promotes technological advancement and encourages the innovation of new financial products, further driving the adoption and evolution of PayFi. With strong connections to banks and deep liquidity, OSL is well-positioned to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the Web3 ecosystem, facilitating efficient cross-border payments and asset transfers in the regulated space.

Guoliang Hao, Chief Business Officer of OSL, stated: "As a regulated digital asset platform, OSL has a lot to offer in the advancement of PayFi, providing a compliant and secure platform to support different PayFi transactions and fiat settlements. PayFi is central to our strategic roadmap, and we will leverage our strengths to fully support its development and unlock its full potential. We are also proactively seeking partners and welcome any interested parties to collaborate with us."

This investment underscores OSL's commitment to the development of PayFi Ecosystem, aligning with its vision of enabling trusted access to digital assets for individuals and businesses alike.

About OSL Group

OSL Group (formerly BC Technology Group) is at the forefront of the digital asset industry, striving for excellence in providing innovative solutions for institutions, professional, and retail investors. As a leading player in the digital asset space, OSL Group is committed to a long-term strategy.

With a rich history and experience in the sector, OSL Group is backed by a track record of regulatory compliance and excellence. OSL offers a comprehensive suite of services, including brokerage, custody, exchange, and SaaS, setting the standard for the digital asset industry.

Proudly the world's first insured and SFC-licensed digital asset platform, OSL Digital Securities, a leading regulated digital asset platform and a member of OSL Group, places paramount importance on regulatory compliance and security, upholding the highest industry standards. Our platform is designed to cater to institutional clients, professional & retail investors, providing a user-friendly interface that seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technology.

At OSL Group, we envision the future of finance in digital assets and are dedicated to guiding our clients through this dynamic landscape. Our team of experts brings together extensive experience in traditional finance, technology, and digital assets, ensuring that our clients receive top-tier support and guidance.

For more information, visit: group.osl.com

