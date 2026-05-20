Otis Appoints Ong Chew Seng as Managing Director, Singapore

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation, service and modernization company, today announced the appointment of Ong Chew Seng as Managing Director, Singapore, effective 1 May 2026.

In this role, Chew Seng will lead Otis' business operations in Singapore, with a strong focus on our customers and strengthening the company's service‑led business, particularly in maintenance and repairs, as well as accelerating modernization to meet the needs of Singapore's aging population and building infrastructure. He will also champion innovation, including IoT‑enabled predictive maintenance solutions such as Otis ONE™, to deliver smarter service for customers.

"Chew Seng's deep industry expertise, strong leadership capabilities and proven track record make him well positioned to lead our Singapore organization as we continue our strong growth momentum," said Nico Lopez, President, Otis Asia Pacific. "He is committed to upholding the Otis Absolutes of Safety, Ethics and Quality. As one of the key markets in our regional strategy, our Otis Singapore team remains focused on delivering what matters most - world-class service and reliability to our customers every day."

Chew Seng has more than 28 years of experience in the building industry, including 18 years in the elevator and escalator sector. He has held senior leadership roles across service, modernization and new equipment businesses, spanning both sales and operations. Most recently, Chew Seng served as Otis Singapore's Head of Service.

He holds a Master of Building Science from the National University of Singapore, a Master of Finance from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, and a Bachelor of Engineering from Nanyang Technological University.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation, service and modernization of elevators and escalators, we move 2.5 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.5 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 45,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

SOURCE Otis