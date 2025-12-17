Otis Elevates Passenger Experience at Malaysia's Armani Hallson KLCC

Otis vertical mobility solutions will power a new luxury residence in downtown Kuala Lumpur

Otis will supply 26 advanced high-rise SkyRise® elevators

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis is collaborating with construction company Vestland in Malaysia to deliver state of the art SkyRise® elevators, Compass® 360 Destination Management System and Otis ONE® IoT solution, with eView™ smart screens for the upscale residential development Armani Hallson KLCC, in downtown Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC). Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Armani Hallson KLCC

"We are honoured to be working with Armani Group development, in collaboration with Vestland, the project developer, to bring our cutting-edge technology and innovative design to Armani Hallson KLCC. Otis is proud to bring smart, modern and efficient vertical mobility experience for residents and visitors," said Nicolas Lopez, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, Otis Southeast Asia.

How is Otis powering vertical transportation at Armani Hallson KLCC?

The building has three towers. The two SOVO towers rise 80 stories featuring 18 high-speed SkyRise ® elevators travelling at up to 7 meters per second in banks of 9 elevators in each tower. The third tower, SOHO tower, reaches 70 stories and has 8 high-speed SkyRise elevators travelling at up to 6 meters per second in two banks of four elevators.

The elevators will feature Otis ONE ® technology with eView™ in-car display screens, delivering real-time information and an enhanced passenger experience, while also connecting passengers via voice or video calls to the OTISLINE™ customer care center in case of an emergency.

