Oxford Instruments introduces the witec360 Raman Microscope with Hexalight Spectrometer to advance research in Singapore and across Southeast Asia

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Instruments today announced the launch of its witec360 Raman microscope with the Hexalight spectrometer, setting a new benchmark in confocal Raman imaging and analysis. The new system delivers unprecedented optical performance, automation, and flexibility for research institutions and advanced industries across Singapore and the wider Asia region.

Building on the proven heritage of the WITec alpha300 series, the witec360 Raman microscope offers improved light transmission, enhanced automation, and an optimized confocal beam path from laser to detector. Available in both standard and inverted configurations, it enables precise, high-speed Raman imaging for applications in materials science, life sciences, and semiconductor research.

At the heart of the system is the Hexalight spectrometer, a next-generation design featuring proprietary lenses that deliver exceptional optical throughput from 350 to 1100 nm. Its innovative harmonic drive positions up to six gratings with remarkable precision, ensuring superior spectral resolution and flexibility. Compact and configurable, Hexalight combines the sensitivity of the UHTS series with new levels of optical efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

"The witec360 with Hexalight represents a step forward in Raman microscopy," said Dr. Benjamin Tordoff, General Manager, Raman Microscopy, Oxford Instruments. "We are excited to bring this innovation to Singapore and Southeast Asia, empowering researchers to explore materials and biological systems with greater speed, accuracy, and experimental freedom."

Sabrina Hakelberg, Raman Microscopy Product Manager, added:

"With its modular architecture, the witec360 is ideal for multidisciplinary laboratories and core facilities. It allows scientists to configure their system to meet diverse research demands and stay at the forefront of discovery."

Oxford Instruments continues to expand its presence in Asia with dedicated regional technical and applications support based in Singapore, ensuring that research and industry users can fully leverage the performance of the witec360 and Hexalight systems.

