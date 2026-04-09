Oxford Instruments Launches AZtecCrystal 4.0, Advancing EBSD Data Analysis

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Oxford Instruments

09 Apr, 2026, 10:00 CST

Enhanced Support for In-situ and Multi-dataset Experiments

LONDON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Instruments has announced the release of AZtecCrystal 4.0, the latest version of its Electron Backscatter Diffraction (EBSD) analysis software.

The new version introduces Crystal Batch and Crystal Compare, enabling users to link EBSD data with external experimental parameters and perform integrated analysis and visualization of multiple datasets within a single workflow.

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Crystal Batch allows users to connect external parameters across data stacks, making it possible to analyze and report key metrics across entire datasets. This capability is particularly beneficial for multi-sample and multi-site analysis, 3D FIB (Focused Ion Beam) slice experiments, and in-situ studies such as monitoring grain size or phase changes during heat treatment.

Crystal Compare provides an intuitive visualization tool for comparing changes across datasets. Users can seamlessly switch between analysis and reporting, compare data stacks, track time-dependent changes, and generate time-lapse imagery with ease.

AZtecCrystal 4.0 is well suited for core facilities, structural materials research, quality control, and failure analysis environments where fast data processing, high reproducibility, and comprehensive reporting are essential.

Mark Coleman, Product Manager for AZtecCrystal at Oxford Instruments, commented:
"AZtecCrystal 4.0 reduces manual data handling through integration and automation, allowing researchers to focus on interpreting microstructural changes. We remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that help scientists gain insights faster and with greater precision."

Further information or to book a meeting with a local expert for an upgrade, please visit the Oxford Instruments website at https://www.oxinst.com/regional-connect/azteccrystal-4-0/

Issued for and on behalf of Oxford Instruments Imaging and Analysis.

For more information, visit www.oxinst.com

SOURCE Oxford Instruments

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