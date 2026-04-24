PAAMC HK Announced the Inclusion of its Two HK-US Equity ETFs in Southbound Stock Connect

HONG KONG, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK" or the "Company"), the offshore asset management platform of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., is pleased to announce that two of its exchange-traded funds (ETFs) — Ping An East‑West Select ETF (3477 / 9477) and Ping An Technology Select ETF (3406/9406) — will be included in the Southbound Stock Connect scheme, effective May 6, 2026.

Ping An Technology Select ETF aims to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, closely correspond to the performance of the Wind Technology Select Net Total Return Index (HKD), a net total return, free float market capitalisation weighted index that reflects the overall performance of the largest listed technology companies in mainland China and the United States by market value. Its constituents may include companies across artificial intelligence, internet, semiconductors, smart vehicles, and smart manufacturing industries.

Ping An East‑West Select ETF aims to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, closely correspond to the performance of the Solactive Global Pacific Select HKD Index NTR, a net total return, free float market capitalisation weighted index that provides exposure to a diversified portfolio of securities listed in Hong Kong SAR and the United States, reflecting the reinvestment of dividends and distributions, net of withholding tax, from its underlying constituents.

The Mainland and Hong Kong exchanges announced to expand scope of eligible ETFs under Southbound Stock Connect, lowering the required weighting of SEHK-listed stocks and Stock Connect Southbound eligible constituents in benchmark indices to no less than 60%[1]. The first cohort of these eligible ETFS was included for Southbound Stock Connect starting trading in 2025.

"60/40‑style ETFs offer Mainland investors the opportunity to invest in overseas markets in RMB via Southbound Stock Connect. Our two products are designed to address distinct investor needs in HK-US equity allocation. " said Mr. Albert Wang, Head of Capital Markets and CIO of PAAMC HK. "Ping An East‑West Select ETF is designed to address investors' needs for diversified income and quality growth through a 'barbell' allocation that pairs Hong Kong high‑dividend equities with U.S. core blue chips. Ping An Technology Select ETF provides focused exposure to leading listed technology companies originated from mainland China and the United States, enabling investors to capture opportunities arising from AI-driven innovation. The two products seek to balance growth potential with resilient income, while maintaining low fees versus peers."

About Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited

Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited was established in 2006. It is a direct subsidiary of China Ping An Insurance Overseas (Holdings) Limited and a wholly owned subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (2318.HK and 601318.SH). It is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") to conduct Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities. With strong capabilities in investment research and asset management, PAAMC HK is a leading provider of global investment management solutions in equities, fixed income, ETF, structured products and alternative assets. For more information, please visit PAAMC HK's website (asset.pingan.com.hk (This website has not been reviewed by the SFC))..

Disclaimer

This press release is issued by PAAMC HK. This press release is not an offer in relation to any investment. Investments involve risks. Past performance of any products referenced in this press release (the "Product") does not guarantee future returns. Due to market volatility, the Product is subject to market value fluctuation and the risk of loss of principal. Investors should read the Product's offering documents carefully for further details including the risk factors and consider their own financial conditions and the Product's risk situations before making any investment decision. If in doubt, please seek independent financial and professional advice. Please visit PAAMC HK's website for the relevant offering documents. This press release and PAAMC HK's website have not been reviewed by the SFC.

Risk Disclosure

The Ping An East-West Select ETF (the "East-West Select ETF " or the "Fund") is an index-tracking exchange traded fund, which seeks to track the performance of the Solactive Global Pacific Select HKD Index NTR (the "Underlying Index"). The return may deviate from that of the Underlying Index.

The East-West Select ETF is subject to concentration risk as a result of tracking the performance of two geographical regions (Hong Kong and the United States). Changes in economic, political, policy, foreign exchange, liquidity, tax, legal or regulatory event in these regions, as well as settlement or custody risk could also adversely affect the value of investments of the Fund.

There is no guarantee of the repayment of principal. Your investment in the Fund may suffer losses.

The unit price of the Ping An East-West Select ETF on the SEHK may trade at a discount or premium to their net asset value ("NAV") due to market factors, such as demand and supply of the units. Additionally, differences in trading hours between the overseas stock exchanges and the SEHK may increase the level of premium/discount of the Unit price to its NAV.

Investment involves risks and the Ping An East-West Select ETF may not be suitable for everyone. Investors should read the Prospectus and Product Key Facts Statement carefully for further details (including various risk factors) and consider their own investment objectives and other circumstances before investing.

The indexing investment approach of the Fund aims to achieve an investment performance that closely corresponds with the underlying index, either by a Replication Strategy or by a Representative Sampling Strategy as described under "Investment Strategy" in the Prospectus and Product Key Facts of the Fund.

Risk Disclosure

The Ping An Technology Select ETF (the "Technology Select ETF" or the "Fund") is an index-tracking exchange traded fund, which seeks to track the performance of the Wind Technology Select Net Total Return Index (HKD) (the "Underlying Index"). The return may deviate from that of the Underlying Index.

The Fund is subject to concentration risk as a result of tracking the performance of the largest technology listed companies in two geographical regions (mainland China and the United States). Changes in economic, political, policy, foreign exchange, liquidity, tax, social, legal or regulatory event in these regions, as well as settlement or custody risk could also adversely affect the value of investments of the Fund.

There is no guarantee of the repayment of principal. Your investment in the Fund may suffer losses.

The unit price of the Technology Select ETF on the SEHK may trade at a discount or premium to their net asset value ("NAV") due to market factors, such as demand and supply of the units. Additionally, differences in trading hours between the overseas stock exchanges and the SEHK may increase the level of premium/discount of the Unit price to its NAV.

Investment involves risks and the Technology Select ETF may not be suitable for everyone. Investors should read the Prospectus and Product Key Facts Statement carefully for further details (including various risk factors) and consider their own investment objectives and other circumstances before investing.

The indexing investment approach of the Fund aims to achieve an investment performance that closely corresponds with the underlying index, either by a Replication Strategy or by a Representative Sampling Strategy as described under "Investment Strategy" in the Prospectus and Product Key Facts of the Fund.

SOURCE PAAMC HK