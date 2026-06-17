Packed Room Welcomes Comte Louis-Michel Liger-Belair for Historic Bicentennial Offering

Comte Liger-Belair and the Chairman Galvanize Hong Kong

HONG KONG and SINGAPORE, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acker capped a remarkable spring in Asia with a magniﬁcent HK$47 million (US$6M) sale in Hong Kong on Saturday, June 6, setting 86 New World Records before one of the most packed rooms the ﬁrm has seen in years, with seats added just to accommodate the excessive turnout. The atmosphere was electric from the opening lot, with Burgundy and Bordeaux both drawing extremely competitive bidding throughout the session. The sale featured two headline offerings: a direct-from-the-Domaine consignment from Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair celebrating two centuries of La Romanée as a single family-owned Monopole, and more than 500 lots from the immaculate private cellar of The Chairman, a sweeping survey of Bordeaux spanning nearly a century. Highlights from 1945, 1961, 1982 and many other great vintages across the great Châteaux conﬁrmed that aged Bordeaux with outstanding provenance has never been more coveted.

The auction was the culmination of a week-long Bicentennial celebration of La Romanée as a single family-owned Monopole. Comte Louis-Michel Liger-Belair, the 7th Comte in the family's storied history, traveled to Hong Kong with his son Vicomte Henry, who is poised to become the 8th, for a series of exclusive events on June 4th and 5th preceding the sale. The festivities included an extraordinary tasting of the La Romanée vertical spanning ﬁfty vintages, drawing top collectors and generating exceptional anticipation heading into auction day.

The Top Ten Lots reﬂected the dual strength of Burgundy and Bordeaux that deﬁned the day. Taking ﬁrst place at HK$1,900,000 (US$242,656) was a full barrel of 2023 Vosne-Romanée from Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair, a singular opportunity never before offered publicly. Second place went to twelve bottles of 1945 Mouton Rothschild at HK$1,600,000 (US$204,342), with an extraordinary, complete 22-bottle La Romanée vertical (2002-2023) from Comte Liger-Belair claiming third at HK$1,000,000 (US$127,714). A Methuselah of 2001 DRC Montrachet took fourth place at HK$700,000 (US$89,400). A three-way tie for ﬁfth at HK$550,000 (US$70,243) featured twelve bottles of 1945 Latour from The Ancient Noble Latour Collection in OWC, a Jeroboam of 1961 Latour released directly from the Chateau in OWC, and twelve bottles of 1961 Palmer. A comprehensive 2023 horizontal of every wine produced by Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair, including 19 bottles and 2 magnums, ﬁnished eighth, capturing HK$425,000 (US$54,278). Eight bottles of 1945 Latour followed in ninth place at HK$375,000 (US$47,893), and a tie for tenth at HK$350,000 (US$44,700) was shared by twelve bottles of 1961 Haut Brion and three bottles of 1999 DRC La Tache.

Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair's 34-lot direct-from-the-Domaine consignment set New World Records on two-thirds of eligible lots, with sixteen overall records across the offering. While the aforementioned La Romanée vertical and 2023 Vosne-Romanée barrel headlined the overall sales, New World Record-Setting highlights also included two rare Jeroboams: the 2016 La Romanée at HK$275,000 (US$35,121) and the 2006 Vosne-Romanée Aux Brulees at HK$130,000 (US$16,603). In addition, six bottles of 2016 Echezeaux achieved HK$150,000 (US$19,157), three bottles of 2010 Echezeaux went for HK$100,000 (US$12,771), three bottles of 2023 Grands Echezeaux commanded HK$90,000 (US$11,494), and six bottles of 2016 La Colombiere brought in HK$85,000 (US$10,856). Record-setting magnums of Aux Brulees (2016 and 2019) and Les Petits Monts (2009) each garnered HK$70,000 (US$8,940), while magnums of 2023 from Aux Malconsorts (HK$65,000 (US$8,301)) and (2023 Aux Reas HK$60,000 (US$7,663)) also achieved new heights. The aforementioned complete 2023 horizontal, showcasing the Domaine's full range of appellations, rounded out the highlights at HK$425,000 (US$54,278).

"This has been one of the most amazing months of ﬁne and rare wine auctions I have seen in over thirty years of doing this! To have four auctions in four of the world's greatest cities in less than a month was an extraordinary effort, but the extraordinary results have made every bit of it worthwhile," gushed Acker Chairman John Kapon. "Welcoming Comte Louis-Michel Liger-Belair and his son Henry to Hong Kong to celebrate 200 years of La Romanée as a single-owned, family Monopole was something very special, especially given Acker's own 200+ year history. There aren't too many that can ﬁt in that peer group! And The Chairman's immaculate collection proved once again that aged Bordeaux with outstanding provenance has never been more coveted. We have now done a signiﬁcant $26 million in auction sales over the past month, and the ﬁrst half isn't even over yet—our June 26th U.S. auction featuring spectacular collections from two distinguished European restaurants is going to be another can't-miss affair, which you'll be hearing more about very soon!"

Acker's 2026 auction season continues with a U.S. auction on June 26th, where two exceptional restaurant collections will take center stage. Consignments are now being accepted for Fall auctions, while weekly web auction deadlines remain every Friday.

Highlights from the June Hong Kong Auction LOT QTY WINE PRICE (HKD) PRICE (USD) 18 1 D. Mag 1990 Chateau Angelus in OWC $32,500 $4,151 51 1 Btl 1947 Chateau Cheval Blanc $150,000 $19,157 54 6 Mags 1982 Chateau Cheval Blanc in OWC $180,000 $22,989 63 6 Mags 1990 Chateau Cheval Blanc in OWC $180,000 $22,989 135 12 Btls 1961 Chateau Haut Brion in OWC $350,000 $44,700 137 2 Mags 1961 Chateau Haut Brion $225,000 $28,736 142 6 Mags 1989 Chateau Haut Brion $250,000 $31,928 143 1 Imp 1989 Chateau Haut Brion in OWC $170,000 $21,711 167 6 Mags 1990 Chateau L'Evangile in OWC $50,000 $6,386 170 1 Imp 2000 Chateau L'Evangile $32,500 $4,151 186 4 Btls 1959 Chateau La Mission Haut Brion $170,000 $21,711 187 1 Mag 1959 Chateau La Mission Haut Brion $100,000 $12,771 188 6 Btls 1961 Chateau La Mission Haut Brion $325,000 $41,507 189 1 Mag 1961 Chateau La Mission Haut Brion $130,000 $16,603 194 12 Btls 1989 Chateau La Mission Haut Brion in OWC $140,000 $17,880 197 1 D. Mag 1989 Chateau La Mission Haut Brion in OWC $80,000 $10,217 231 1 Mag 1959 Chateau Laﬁte Rothschild $130,000 $16,603 232 1 D. Mag 1959 Chateau Laﬁte Rothschild in OWC $300,000 $38,314 241 1 D. Mag 1986 Chateau Laﬁte Rothschild in OWC $45,000 $5,747 261 12 Btls 2005 Chateau Laﬂeur in banded OWC $160,000 $20,434 278 12 Btls 1945 Chateau Latour in OWC $550,000 $70,243 279 6 Btls 1945 Chateau Latour $200,000 $25,543 281 2 Mags 1959 Chateau Latour $225,000 $28,736 283 1 Mag 1961 Chateau Latour in OWC $170,000 $21,711 284 1 Jero 1961 Chateau Latour in OWC $550,000 $70,243 287 12 Btls 1982 Chateau Latour in OWC $190,000 $24,266 293 1 Imp 1982 Chateau Latour in OWC $170,000 $21,711 299 3 D. Mag 1990 Chateau Latour in OWC $120,000 $15,326 307 6 Btls 2001 Chateau Le Pin $200,000 $25,543 325 1 D. Mag 1983 Chateau Margaux $35,000 $4,470 339 12 Btls 1945 Chateau Mouton Rothschild $1,600,000 $204,342 348A 6 Mags 1982 Chateau Mouton Rothschild in OWC $160,000 $20,434 363 12 Btls 1961 Chateau Palmer $550,000 $70,243 418 1 Mag 1945 Chateau d'Yquem $100,000 $12,771 493A 1 Mag 1990 DRC Richebourg in OWC $110,000 $14,049 494 1 Jero 1990 DRC Richebourg in OWC $275,000 $35,121 495 6 Btls 1997 DRC Richebourg in OWC $170,000 $21,711 496 6 Btls 2004 DRC Richebourg in OWC $180,000 $22,989 498 6 Btls 2002 DRC Romanee St. Vivant in OWC $200,000 $25,543 530 12 Btls 2000 Chateau Rayas Chateauneuf du Pape $140,000 $17,880 538 6 Btls 2023 Comte Liger-Belair Nuits St. Georges Blanc Clos des Grandes Vignes in OWC $65,000 $8,301 540 6 Btls 2015 Comte Liger-Belair Nuits St. Georges Clos des Grandes Vignes in OWC $65,000 $8,301 541 6 Btls 2016 Comte Liger-Belair Vosne Romanee La Colombiere in OWC $85,000 $10,856 543 1 Mag 2023 Comte Liger-Belair Vosne Romanee Aux Reas in OWC $60,000 $7,663 545 1 Mag 2023 Comte Liger-Belair Vosne Romanee Aux Malconsorts in OWC $65,000 $8,301 546 1 Mag 2016 Comte Liger-Belair Vosne Romanee Aux Brulees in OWC $70,000 $8,940 547 1 Mag 2019 Comte Liger-Belair Vosne-Romanée Aux Brûlées in OWC $70,000 $8,940 551 1 Mag 2009 Comte Liger-Belair Vosne Romanee Les Petits Monts in OWC $70,000 $8,940 555 1 Mag 2016 Comte Liger-Belair Clos Vougeot in OWC $55,000 $7,024 557 3 Btls 2010 Comte Liger-Belair Echezeaux in OWC $100,000 $12,771 558 6 Btls 2016 Comte Liger-Belair Echezeaux in OWC $150,000 $19,157 559 3 Btls 2023 Comte Liger-Belair Echezeaux in OWC $90,000 $11,494 560 1 Mag 2023 Comte Liger-Belair Grands Echezeaux in OWC $75,000 $9,579 561 3 Btls 2006 Comte Liger-Belair La Romanee in OWC $110,000 $14,049 562 3 Btls 2016 Comte Liger-Belair La Romanee in OWC $170,000 $21,711 563 22 Btls 2002-2022 Comte Liger-Belair La Romanee in OWC $1,000,000 $127,714 565 1 Mag 2006 Comte Liger-Belair La Romanee in OWC $80,000 $10,217 567 1 Jero 2016 Comte Liger-Belair La Romanee in OWC $275,000 $35,121 568 1 Jero 2006 Comte Liger-Belair Vosne Romanee Aux Brulees in OWC $130,000 $16,603 569 19 & 2 Btls, Mags 2023 Complete 2023 Vintage from Comte Liger-Belair $425,000 $54,278 570 1 Barrel 2023 Comte Liger-Belair Vosne Romanee $1,900,000 $242,656 575 3 Mags 2021 G. Roumier Bonnes Mares in OCB $75,000 $9,579 583 1 Btl 2002 Domaine Leroy Musigny $300,000 $38,314 596 2 Btls 2017 J. Truchot Morey St. Denis Les Sorbes $42,500 $5,428 614 3 Btls 1999 DRC La Tache $350,000 $44,700 615 6 Btls 1991 DRC Richebourg in OWC $250,000 $31,928 623 1 Btl 1990 Ramonet Batard Montrachet $32,500 $4,151 647 6 Btls 1998 Chateau Petrus in OWC $190,000 $24,266 652 12 Btls 1988 DRC Grands Echezeaux $275,000 $35,121 664 1 Meth 2001 DRC Montrachet $700,000 $89,400 665 3 Btls 2013 Domaine Leﬂaive Batard Montrachet in OWC $35,000 $4,470 667 6 Btls 2010 Chateau Rayas Chateauneuf du Pape Pignan $37,500 $4,789 768 1 Btl 1988 Meo Camuzet Vosne Romanee Cros Parantoux $60,000 $7,663 778 3 Btls 2004 Bollinger Francaises Vieilles Vignes in OCB $35,000 $4,470 825 4 Btls 2005 DRC Montrachet in OWC $300,000 $38,314

SOURCE Acker