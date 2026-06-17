Packed Room Welcomes Comte Louis-Michel Liger-Belair for Historic Bicentennial Offering

News provided byAcker
17 Jun, 2026, 12:20 CST
Comte Liger-Belair and the Chairman Galvanize Hong Kong
HONG KONG and SINGAPORE, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acker capped a remarkable spring in Asia with a magniﬁcent HK$47 million (US$6M) sale in Hong Kong on Saturday, June 6, setting 86 New World Records before one of the most packed rooms the ﬁrm has seen in years, with seats added just to accommodate the excessive turnout. The atmosphere was electric from the opening lot, with Burgundy and Bordeaux both drawing extremely competitive bidding throughout the session. The sale featured two headline offerings: a direct-from-the-Domaine consignment from Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair celebrating two centuries of La Romanée as a single family-owned Monopole, and more than 500 lots from the immaculate private cellar of The Chairman, a sweeping survey of Bordeaux spanning nearly a century. Highlights from 1945, 1961, 1982 and many other great vintages across the great Châteaux conﬁrmed that aged Bordeaux with outstanding provenance has never been more coveted.
The auction was the culmination of a week-long Bicentennial celebration of La Romanée as a single family-owned Monopole. Comte Louis-Michel Liger-Belair, the 7th Comte in the family's storied history, traveled to Hong Kong with his son Vicomte Henry, who is poised to become the 8th, for a series of exclusive events on June 4th and 5th preceding the sale. The festivities included an extraordinary tasting of the La Romanée vertical spanning ﬁfty vintages, drawing top collectors and generating exceptional anticipation heading into auction day.
The Top Ten Lots reﬂected the dual strength of Burgundy and Bordeaux that deﬁned the day. Taking ﬁrst place at HK$1,900,000 (US$242,656) was a full barrel of 2023 Vosne-Romanée from Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair, a singular opportunity never before offered publicly. Second place went to twelve bottles of 1945 Mouton Rothschild at HK$1,600,000 (US$204,342), with an extraordinary, complete 22-bottle La Romanée vertical (2002-2023) from Comte Liger-Belair claiming third at HK$1,000,000 (US$127,714). A Methuselah of 2001 DRC Montrachet took fourth place at HK$700,000 (US$89,400). A three-way tie for ﬁfth at HK$550,000 (US$70,243) featured twelve bottles of 1945 Latour from The Ancient Noble Latour Collection in OWC, a Jeroboam of 1961 Latour released directly from the Chateau in OWC, and twelve bottles of 1961 Palmer. A comprehensive 2023 horizontal of every wine produced by Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair, including 19 bottles and 2 magnums, ﬁnished eighth, capturing HK$425,000 (US$54,278). Eight bottles of 1945 Latour followed in ninth place at HK$375,000 (US$47,893), and a tie for tenth at HK$350,000 (US$44,700) was shared by twelve bottles of 1961 Haut Brion and three bottles of 1999 DRC La Tache.
Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair's 34-lot direct-from-the-Domaine consignment set New World Records on two-thirds of eligible lots, with sixteen overall records across the offering. While the aforementioned La Romanée vertical and 2023 Vosne-Romanée barrel headlined the overall sales, New World Record-Setting highlights also included two rare Jeroboams: the 2016 La Romanée at HK$275,000 (US$35,121) and the 2006 Vosne-Romanée Aux Brulees at HK$130,000 (US$16,603). In addition, six bottles of 2016 Echezeaux achieved HK$150,000 (US$19,157), three bottles of 2010 Echezeaux went for HK$100,000 (US$12,771), three bottles of 2023 Grands Echezeaux commanded HK$90,000 (US$11,494), and six bottles of 2016 La Colombiere brought in HK$85,000 (US$10,856). Record-setting magnums of Aux Brulees (2016 and 2019) and Les Petits Monts (2009) each garnered HK$70,000 (US$8,940), while magnums of 2023 from Aux Malconsorts (HK$65,000 (US$8,301)) and (2023 Aux Reas HK$60,000 (US$7,663)) also achieved new heights. The aforementioned complete 2023 horizontal, showcasing the Domaine's full range of appellations, rounded out the highlights at HK$425,000 (US$54,278).
"This has been one of the most amazing months of ﬁne and rare wine auctions I have seen in over thirty years of doing this! To have four auctions in four of the world's greatest cities in less than a month was an extraordinary effort, but the extraordinary results have made every bit of it worthwhile," gushed Acker Chairman John Kapon. "Welcoming Comte Louis-Michel Liger-Belair and his son Henry to Hong Kong to celebrate 200 years of La Romanée as a single-owned, family Monopole was something very special, especially given Acker's own 200+ year history. There aren't too many that can ﬁt in that peer group! And The Chairman's immaculate collection proved once again that aged Bordeaux with outstanding provenance has never been more coveted. We have now done a signiﬁcant $26 million in auction sales over the past month, and the ﬁrst half isn't even over yet—our June 26th U.S. auction featuring spectacular collections from two distinguished European restaurants is going to be another can't-miss affair, which you'll be hearing more about very soon!"
Acker's 2026 auction season continues with a U.S. auction on June 26th, where two exceptional restaurant collections will take center stage. Consignments are now being accepted for Fall auctions, while weekly web auction deadlines remain every Friday.
|
Highlights from the June Hong Kong Auction
|
LOT
|
QTY
|
WINE
|
PRICE (HKD)
|
PRICE (USD)
|
18
|
1 D. Mag
|
1990 Chateau Angelus in OWC
|
$32,500
|
$4,151
|
51
|
1 Btl
|
1947 Chateau Cheval Blanc
|
$150,000
|
$19,157
|
54
|
6 Mags
|
1982 Chateau Cheval Blanc in OWC
|
$180,000
|
$22,989
|
63
|
6 Mags
|
1990 Chateau Cheval Blanc in OWC
|
$180,000
|
$22,989
|
135
|
12 Btls
|
1961 Chateau Haut Brion in OWC
|
$350,000
|
$44,700
|
137
|
2 Mags
|
1961 Chateau Haut Brion
|
$225,000
|
$28,736
|
142
|
6 Mags
|
1989 Chateau Haut Brion
|
$250,000
|
$31,928
|
143
|
1 Imp
|
1989 Chateau Haut Brion in OWC
|
$170,000
|
$21,711
|
167
|
6 Mags
|
1990 Chateau L'Evangile in OWC
|
$50,000
|
$6,386
|
170
|
1 Imp
|
2000 Chateau L'Evangile
|
$32,500
|
$4,151
|
186
|
4 Btls
|
1959 Chateau La Mission Haut Brion
|
$170,000
|
$21,711
|
187
|
1 Mag
|
1959 Chateau La Mission Haut Brion
|
$100,000
|
$12,771
|
188
|
6 Btls
|
1961 Chateau La Mission Haut Brion
|
$325,000
|
$41,507
|
189
|
1 Mag
|
1961 Chateau La Mission Haut Brion
|
$130,000
|
$16,603
|
194
|
12 Btls
|
1989 Chateau La Mission Haut Brion in OWC
|
$140,000
|
$17,880
|
197
|
1 D. Mag
|
1989 Chateau La Mission Haut Brion in OWC
|
$80,000
|
$10,217
|
231
|
1 Mag
|
1959 Chateau Laﬁte Rothschild
|
$130,000
|
$16,603
|
232
|
1 D. Mag
|
1959 Chateau Laﬁte Rothschild in OWC
|
$300,000
|
$38,314
|
241
|
1 D. Mag
|
1986 Chateau Laﬁte Rothschild in OWC
|
$45,000
|
$5,747
|
261
|
12 Btls
|
2005 Chateau Laﬂeur in banded OWC
|
$160,000
|
$20,434
|
278
|
12 Btls
|
1945 Chateau Latour in OWC
|
$550,000
|
$70,243
|
279
|
6 Btls
|
1945 Chateau Latour
|
$200,000
|
$25,543
|
281
|
2 Mags
|
1959 Chateau Latour
|
$225,000
|
$28,736
|
283
|
1 Mag
|
1961 Chateau Latour in OWC
|
$170,000
|
$21,711
|
284
|
1 Jero
|
1961 Chateau Latour in OWC
|
$550,000
|
$70,243
|
287
|
12 Btls
|
1982 Chateau Latour in OWC
|
$190,000
|
$24,266
|
293
|
1 Imp
|
1982 Chateau Latour in OWC
|
$170,000
|
$21,711
|
299
|
3 D. Mag
|
1990 Chateau Latour in OWC
|
$120,000
|
$15,326
|
307
|
6 Btls
|
2001 Chateau Le Pin
|
$200,000
|
$25,543
|
325
|
1 D. Mag
|
1983 Chateau Margaux
|
$35,000
|
$4,470
|
339
|
12 Btls
|
1945 Chateau Mouton Rothschild
|
$1,600,000
|
$204,342
|
348A
|
6 Mags
|
1982 Chateau Mouton Rothschild in OWC
|
$160,000
|
$20,434
|
363
|
12 Btls
|
1961 Chateau Palmer
|
$550,000
|
$70,243
|
418
|
1 Mag
|
1945 Chateau d'Yquem
|
$100,000
|
$12,771
|
493A
|
1 Mag
|
1990 DRC Richebourg in OWC
|
$110,000
|
$14,049
|
494
|
1 Jero
|
1990 DRC Richebourg in OWC
|
$275,000
|
$35,121
|
495
|
6 Btls
|
1997 DRC Richebourg in OWC
|
$170,000
|
$21,711
|
496
|
6 Btls
|
2004 DRC Richebourg in OWC
|
$180,000
|
$22,989
|
498
|
6 Btls
|
2002 DRC Romanee St. Vivant in OWC
|
$200,000
|
$25,543
|
530
|
12 Btls
|
2000 Chateau Rayas Chateauneuf du Pape
|
$140,000
|
$17,880
|
538
|
6 Btls
|
2023 Comte Liger-Belair Nuits St. Georges Blanc Clos des Grandes Vignes in OWC
|
$65,000
|
$8,301
|
540
|
6 Btls
|
2015 Comte Liger-Belair Nuits St. Georges Clos des Grandes Vignes in OWC
|
$65,000
|
$8,301
|
541
|
6 Btls
|
2016 Comte Liger-Belair Vosne Romanee La Colombiere in OWC
|
$85,000
|
$10,856
|
543
|
1 Mag
|
2023 Comte Liger-Belair Vosne Romanee Aux Reas in OWC
|
$60,000
|
$7,663
|
545
|
1 Mag
|
2023 Comte Liger-Belair Vosne Romanee Aux Malconsorts in OWC
|
$65,000
|
$8,301
|
546
|
1 Mag
|
2016 Comte Liger-Belair Vosne Romanee Aux Brulees in OWC
|
$70,000
|
$8,940
|
547
|
1 Mag
|
2019 Comte Liger-Belair Vosne-Romanée Aux Brûlées in OWC
|
$70,000
|
$8,940
|
551
|
1 Mag
|
2009 Comte Liger-Belair Vosne Romanee Les Petits Monts in OWC
|
$70,000
|
$8,940
|
555
|
1 Mag
|
2016 Comte Liger-Belair Clos Vougeot in OWC
|
$55,000
|
$7,024
|
557
|
3 Btls
|
2010 Comte Liger-Belair Echezeaux in OWC
|
$100,000
|
$12,771
|
558
|
6 Btls
|
2016 Comte Liger-Belair Echezeaux in OWC
|
$150,000
|
$19,157
|
559
|
3 Btls
|
2023 Comte Liger-Belair Echezeaux in OWC
|
$90,000
|
$11,494
|
560
|
1 Mag
|
2023 Comte Liger-Belair Grands Echezeaux in OWC
|
$75,000
|
$9,579
|
561
|
3 Btls
|
2006 Comte Liger-Belair La Romanee in OWC
|
$110,000
|
$14,049
|
562
|
3 Btls
|
2016 Comte Liger-Belair La Romanee in OWC
|
$170,000
|
$21,711
|
563
|
22 Btls
|
2002-2022 Comte Liger-Belair La Romanee in OWC
|
$1,000,000
|
$127,714
|
565
|
1 Mag
|
2006 Comte Liger-Belair La Romanee in OWC
|
$80,000
|
$10,217
|
567
|
1 Jero
|
2016 Comte Liger-Belair La Romanee in OWC
|
$275,000
|
$35,121
|
568
|
1 Jero
|
2006 Comte Liger-Belair Vosne Romanee Aux Brulees in OWC
|
$130,000
|
$16,603
|
569
|
19 & 2 Btls, Mags
|
2023 Complete 2023 Vintage from Comte Liger-Belair
|
$425,000
|
$54,278
|
570
|
1 Barrel
|
2023 Comte Liger-Belair Vosne Romanee
|
$1,900,000
|
$242,656
|
575
|
3 Mags
|
2021 G. Roumier Bonnes Mares in OCB
|
$75,000
|
$9,579
|
583
|
1 Btl
|
2002 Domaine Leroy Musigny
|
$300,000
|
$38,314
|
596
|
2 Btls
|
2017 J. Truchot Morey St. Denis Les Sorbes
|
$42,500
|
$5,428
|
614
|
3 Btls
|
1999 DRC La Tache
|
$350,000
|
$44,700
|
615
|
6 Btls
|
1991 DRC Richebourg in OWC
|
$250,000
|
$31,928
|
623
|
1 Btl
|
1990 Ramonet Batard Montrachet
|
$32,500
|
$4,151
|
647
|
6 Btls
|
1998 Chateau Petrus in OWC
|
$190,000
|
$24,266
|
652
|
12 Btls
|
1988 DRC Grands Echezeaux
|
$275,000
|
$35,121
|
664
|
1 Meth
|
2001 DRC Montrachet
|
$700,000
|
$89,400
|
665
|
3 Btls
|
2013 Domaine Leﬂaive Batard Montrachet in OWC
|
$35,000
|
$4,470
|
667
|
6 Btls
|
2010 Chateau Rayas Chateauneuf du Pape Pignan
|
$37,500
|
$4,789
|
768
|
1 Btl
|
1988 Meo Camuzet Vosne Romanee Cros Parantoux
|
$60,000
|
$7,663
|
778
|
3 Btls
|
2004 Bollinger Francaises Vieilles Vignes in OCB
|
$35,000
|
$4,470
|
825
|
4 Btls
|
2005 DRC Montrachet in OWC
|
$300,000
|
$38,314
SOURCE Acker
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