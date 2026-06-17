Packed Room Welcomes Comte Louis-Michel Liger-Belair for Historic Bicentennial Offering

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Acker

17 Jun, 2026, 12:20 CST

Comte Liger-Belair and the Chairman Galvanize Hong Kong

HONG KONG and SINGAPORE, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acker capped a remarkable spring in Asia with a magniﬁcent HK$47 million (US$6M) sale in Hong Kong on Saturday, June 6, setting 86 New World Records before one of the most packed rooms the ﬁrm has seen in years, with seats added just to accommodate the excessive turnout. The atmosphere was electric from the opening lot, with Burgundy and Bordeaux both drawing extremely competitive bidding throughout the session. The sale featured two headline offerings: a direct-from-the-Domaine consignment from Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair celebrating two centuries of La Romanée as a single family-owned Monopole, and more than 500 lots from the immaculate private cellar of The Chairman, a sweeping survey of Bordeaux spanning nearly a century. Highlights from 1945, 1961, 1982 and many other great vintages across the great Châteaux conﬁrmed that aged Bordeaux with outstanding provenance has never been more coveted.

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The auction was the culmination of a week-long Bicentennial celebration of La Romanée as a single family-owned Monopole. Comte Louis-Michel Liger-Belair, the 7th Comte in the family's storied history, traveled to Hong Kong with his son Vicomte Henry, who is poised to become the 8th, for a series of exclusive events on June 4th and 5th preceding the sale. The festivities included an extraordinary tasting of the La Romanée vertical spanning ﬁfty vintages, drawing top collectors and generating exceptional anticipation heading into auction day.

The Top Ten Lots reﬂected the dual strength of Burgundy and Bordeaux that deﬁned the day. Taking ﬁrst place at HK$1,900,000 (US$242,656) was a full barrel of 2023 Vosne-Romanée from Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair, a singular opportunity never before offered publicly. Second place went to twelve bottles of 1945 Mouton Rothschild at HK$1,600,000 (US$204,342), with an extraordinary, complete 22-bottle La Romanée vertical (2002-2023) from Comte Liger-Belair claiming third at HK$1,000,000 (US$127,714). A Methuselah of 2001 DRC Montrachet took fourth place at HK$700,000 (US$89,400). A three-way tie for ﬁfth at HK$550,000 (US$70,243) featured twelve bottles of 1945 Latour from The Ancient Noble Latour Collection in OWC, a Jeroboam of 1961 Latour released directly from the Chateau in OWC, and twelve bottles of 1961 Palmer. A comprehensive 2023 horizontal of every wine produced by Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair, including 19 bottles and 2 magnums, ﬁnished eighth, capturing HK$425,000 (US$54,278). Eight bottles of 1945 Latour followed in ninth place at HK$375,000 (US$47,893), and a tie for tenth at HK$350,000 (US$44,700) was shared by twelve bottles of 1961 Haut Brion and three bottles of 1999 DRC La Tache.

Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair's 34-lot direct-from-the-Domaine consignment set New World Records on two-thirds of eligible lots, with sixteen overall records across the offering. While the aforementioned La Romanée vertical and 2023 Vosne-Romanée barrel headlined the overall sales, New World Record-Setting highlights also included two rare Jeroboams: the 2016 La Romanée at HK$275,000 (US$35,121) and the 2006 Vosne-Romanée Aux Brulees at HK$130,000 (US$16,603). In addition, six bottles of 2016 Echezeaux achieved HK$150,000 (US$19,157), three bottles of 2010 Echezeaux went for HK$100,000 (US$12,771), three bottles of 2023 Grands Echezeaux commanded HK$90,000 (US$11,494), and six bottles of 2016 La Colombiere brought in HK$85,000 (US$10,856). Record-setting magnums of Aux Brulees (2016 and 2019) and Les Petits Monts (2009) each garnered HK$70,000 (US$8,940), while magnums of 2023 from Aux Malconsorts (HK$65,000 (US$8,301)) and (2023 Aux Reas HK$60,000 (US$7,663)) also achieved new heights. The aforementioned complete 2023 horizontal, showcasing the Domaine's full range of appellations, rounded out the highlights at HK$425,000 (US$54,278).

"This has been one of the most amazing months of ﬁne and rare wine auctions I have seen in over thirty years of doing this! To have four auctions in four of the world's greatest cities in less than a month was an extraordinary effort, but the extraordinary results have made every bit of it worthwhile," gushed Acker Chairman John Kapon. "Welcoming Comte Louis-Michel Liger-Belair and his son Henry to Hong Kong to celebrate 200 years of La Romanée as a single-owned, family Monopole was something very special, especially given Acker's own 200+ year history. There aren't too many that can ﬁt in that peer group! And The Chairman's immaculate collection proved once again that aged Bordeaux with outstanding provenance has never been more coveted. We have now done a signiﬁcant $26 million in auction sales over the past month, and the ﬁrst half isn't even over yet—our June 26th U.S. auction featuring spectacular collections from two distinguished European restaurants is going to be another can't-miss affair, which you'll be hearing more about very soon!"

Acker's 2026 auction season continues with a U.S. auction on June 26th, where two exceptional restaurant collections will take center stage. Consignments are now being accepted for Fall auctions, while weekly web auction deadlines remain every Friday.

Highlights from the June Hong Kong Auction

LOT

QTY

WINE

PRICE (HKD)

PRICE (USD)

18

1 D. Mag

1990 Chateau Angelus in OWC

$32,500

$4,151

51

1 Btl

1947 Chateau Cheval Blanc

$150,000

$19,157

54

6 Mags

1982 Chateau Cheval Blanc in OWC

$180,000

$22,989

63

6 Mags

1990 Chateau Cheval Blanc in OWC

$180,000

$22,989

135

12 Btls

1961 Chateau Haut Brion in OWC

$350,000

$44,700

137

2 Mags

1961 Chateau Haut Brion

$225,000

$28,736

142

6 Mags

1989 Chateau Haut Brion

$250,000

$31,928

143

1 Imp

1989 Chateau Haut Brion in OWC

$170,000

$21,711

167

6 Mags

1990 Chateau L'Evangile in OWC

$50,000

$6,386

170

1 Imp

2000 Chateau L'Evangile

$32,500

$4,151

186

4 Btls

1959 Chateau La Mission Haut Brion

$170,000

$21,711

187

1 Mag

1959 Chateau La Mission Haut Brion

$100,000

$12,771

188

6 Btls

1961 Chateau La Mission Haut Brion

$325,000

$41,507

189

1 Mag

1961 Chateau La Mission Haut Brion

$130,000

$16,603

194

12 Btls

1989 Chateau La Mission Haut Brion in OWC

$140,000

$17,880

197

1 D. Mag

1989 Chateau La Mission Haut Brion in OWC

$80,000

$10,217

231

1 Mag

1959 Chateau Laﬁte Rothschild

$130,000

$16,603

232

1 D. Mag

 1959 Chateau Laﬁte Rothschild in OWC

$300,000

$38,314

241

1 D. Mag

1986 Chateau Laﬁte Rothschild in OWC

$45,000

$5,747

261

12 Btls

2005 Chateau Laﬂeur in banded OWC

$160,000

$20,434

278

12 Btls

1945 Chateau Latour in OWC

$550,000

$70,243

279

6 Btls

1945 Chateau Latour

$200,000

$25,543

281

2 Mags

1959 Chateau Latour

$225,000

$28,736

283

1 Mag

1961 Chateau Latour in OWC

$170,000

$21,711

284

1 Jero

1961 Chateau Latour in OWC

$550,000

$70,243

287

12 Btls

1982 Chateau Latour in OWC

$190,000

$24,266

293

1 Imp

1982 Chateau Latour in OWC

$170,000

$21,711

299

3 D. Mag

1990 Chateau Latour in OWC

$120,000

$15,326

307

6 Btls

2001 Chateau Le Pin

$200,000

$25,543

325

1 D. Mag

1983 Chateau Margaux

$35,000

$4,470

339

12 Btls

1945 Chateau Mouton Rothschild

$1,600,000

$204,342

348A

6 Mags

1982 Chateau Mouton Rothschild in OWC

$160,000

$20,434

363

12 Btls

1961 Chateau Palmer

$550,000

$70,243

418

1 Mag

1945 Chateau d'Yquem

$100,000

$12,771

493A

1 Mag

1990 DRC Richebourg in OWC

$110,000

$14,049

494

1 Jero

1990 DRC Richebourg in OWC

$275,000

$35,121

495

6 Btls

1997 DRC Richebourg in OWC

$170,000

$21,711

496

6 Btls

2004 DRC Richebourg in OWC

$180,000

$22,989

498

6 Btls

2002 DRC Romanee St. Vivant in OWC

$200,000

$25,543

530

12 Btls

2000 Chateau Rayas Chateauneuf du Pape

$140,000

$17,880

538

6 Btls

2023 Comte Liger-Belair Nuits St. Georges Blanc Clos des Grandes Vignes in OWC

$65,000

$8,301

540

6 Btls

2015 Comte Liger-Belair Nuits St. Georges Clos des Grandes Vignes in OWC

$65,000

$8,301

541

6 Btls

2016 Comte Liger-Belair Vosne Romanee La Colombiere in OWC

$85,000

$10,856

543

1 Mag

2023 Comte Liger-Belair Vosne Romanee Aux Reas in OWC

$60,000

$7,663

545

1 Mag

2023 Comte Liger-Belair Vosne Romanee Aux Malconsorts in OWC

$65,000

$8,301

546

1 Mag

2016 Comte Liger-Belair Vosne Romanee Aux Brulees in OWC

$70,000

$8,940

547

1 Mag

2019 Comte Liger-Belair Vosne-Romanée Aux Brûlées in OWC

$70,000

$8,940

551

1 Mag

2009 Comte Liger-Belair Vosne Romanee Les Petits Monts in OWC

$70,000

$8,940

555

1 Mag

2016 Comte Liger-Belair Clos Vougeot in OWC

$55,000

$7,024

557

3 Btls

2010 Comte Liger-Belair Echezeaux in OWC

$100,000

$12,771

558

6 Btls

2016 Comte Liger-Belair Echezeaux in OWC

$150,000

$19,157

559

3 Btls

2023 Comte Liger-Belair Echezeaux in OWC

$90,000

$11,494

560

1 Mag

2023 Comte Liger-Belair Grands Echezeaux in OWC

$75,000

$9,579

561

3 Btls

2006 Comte Liger-Belair La Romanee in OWC

$110,000

$14,049

562

3 Btls

2016 Comte Liger-Belair La Romanee in OWC

$170,000

$21,711

563

22 Btls

2002-2022 Comte Liger-Belair La Romanee in OWC

$1,000,000

$127,714

565

1 Mag

2006 Comte Liger-Belair La Romanee in OWC

$80,000

$10,217

567

1 Jero

2016 Comte Liger-Belair La Romanee in OWC

$275,000

$35,121

568

1 Jero

2006 Comte Liger-Belair Vosne Romanee Aux Brulees in OWC

$130,000

$16,603

569

19 & 2 Btls, Mags

2023 Complete 2023 Vintage from Comte Liger-Belair

$425,000

$54,278

570

1 Barrel

2023 Comte Liger-Belair Vosne Romanee

$1,900,000

$242,656

575

3 Mags

2021 G. Roumier Bonnes Mares in OCB

$75,000

$9,579

583

1 Btl

2002 Domaine Leroy Musigny

$300,000

$38,314

596

2 Btls

2017 J. Truchot Morey St. Denis Les Sorbes

$42,500

$5,428

614

3 Btls

1999 DRC La Tache

$350,000

$44,700

615

6 Btls

1991 DRC Richebourg in OWC

$250,000

$31,928

623

1 Btl

1990 Ramonet Batard Montrachet

$32,500

$4,151

647

6 Btls

1998 Chateau Petrus in OWC

$190,000

$24,266

652

12 Btls

1988 DRC Grands Echezeaux

$275,000

$35,121

664

1 Meth

2001 DRC Montrachet

$700,000

$89,400

665

3 Btls

2013 Domaine Leﬂaive Batard Montrachet in OWC

$35,000

$4,470

667

6 Btls

2010 Chateau Rayas Chateauneuf du Pape Pignan

$37,500

$4,789

768

1 Btl

1988 Meo Camuzet Vosne Romanee Cros Parantoux

$60,000

$7,663

778

3 Btls

2004 Bollinger Francaises Vieilles Vignes in OCB

$35,000

$4,470

825

4 Btls

2005 DRC Montrachet in OWC

$300,000

$38,314

SOURCE Acker

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