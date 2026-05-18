PAIR and Cambridge NeuroWorks launch new online neuroscience seminar series in May 2026

HONG KONG, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The PolyU Academy for Interdisciplinary Research (PAIR) of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University has joined forces with Cambridge NeuroWorks, UK, made up of nine partners including the University of Cambridge, to launch a new online seminar series in neuroscience. The inaugural seminar, delivered by Prof. Edward CHANG of the University of California, is being held on 27 May 2026.

This strategic partnership brings together institutions with complementary strengths. PAIR is recognised for advancing interdisciplinary research across brain health, biomedical engineering, data science and healthcare innovation, with a strong focus on real-world impact. Cambridge NeuroWorks is a transformative neurotechnology initiative led and hosted by Cambridge University Health Partners (CUHP) and powered by the Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA), the UK's R&D funding agency created to unlock scientific and technological breakthroughs that benefit everyone. It aims to build national translational infrastructure that connects researchers, clinicians, founders, patients and industry to accelerate breakthrough neurotechnology from idea to real-world impact.

The seminar series provides an international platform for researchers, clinicians, students and industry professionals from Hong Kong SAR, UK and beyond to explore emerging ideas and breakthroughs in neuroscience research, technology development and clinical practice through expert-led presentations and cross-disciplinary dialogue. This new collaboration promotes professional exchange, encourages new partnerships and inspires future research opportunities, reflecting both institutions' shared commitment to excellence, innovation and global engagement in improving healthcare and quality of living through advances in neurotechnology.

SOURCE The Hong Kong Polytechnic University; The PolyU Academy for Interdisciplinary Research (PAIR)