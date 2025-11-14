Pan Pacific Hotels Group Appoints Celine Du as Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG) is proud to announce the appointment of Celine Du as Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer effective 1 November 2025.

A seasoned commercial strategist with over three decades of experience across some of the world's most prestigious luxury hotel brands, Celine brings deep expertise in driving revenue growth, strengthening brand equity, and building high-performing teams.

Celine Du, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer of Pan Pacific Hotels Group

In her new role, Celine will oversee PPHG's commercial strategy and performance across both corporate and property levels across its portfolio of Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL brands to maximise revenue generation and growth. In addition, she will drive channel management, loyalty, and global partnerships to enhance the Group's commercial reach and customer engagement.

Mr Choe Peng Sum, CEO of PPHG, said: "Celine is an exceptional leader with a proven track record in shaping innovative, data-driven commercial strategies that have consistently delivered strong results. Her ability to unite global teams behind a shared vision of performance and innovation will be instrumental as PPHG expands its international footprint and strengthens its brand presence worldwide. Celine will be developing and mentoring our global teams within a culture of performance, collaboration and innovation, which is pivotal to the Group's focus on talent management and development."

Celine's appointment comes at a transformative time for PPHG, following the recent rebranding of its three core brands, Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION and PARKROYAL, and a renewed focus on integrated commercial excellence. She will play a key role in advancing the Group's global brand positioning and customer engagement strategies, ensuring that each brand continues to resonate with today's discerning travellers.

"I am honoured to join Pan Pacific Hotels Group at such an exciting stage in its growth journey. The Group's strong brand heritage and its commitment to innovation and genuine hospitality present immense opportunities to elevate our commercial and marketing strategies globally. I look forward to partnering with our talented teams across regions to drive performance, deepen guest loyalty, and strengthen our presence in key markets," said Celine.

Prior to joining PPHG, Celine held senior leadership roles at Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, where she led global commercial and marketing initiatives that elevated brand presence, strengthened market share, and delivered sustainable revenue growth across China and key international markets.

About Pan Pacific Hotels Group

Pan Pacific Hotels Group is a global hospitality company that owns and manages over 50 hotels, resorts, and serviced suites comprising three brands – "Pan Pacific", PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL in more than 30 cities across Asia Pacific, North America, Africa and Europe. Headquartered in Singapore, it is a member of Singapore-listed UOL Group Limited.

Pan Pacific Hotels and Resorts delivers sincere and graceful service to every guest with a passion for excellence.

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Hotels & Resorts is driven by our passion for life and sustainability.

PARKROYAL Hotels & Resorts is distinguished by its passion for people and places, immersing every guest into local and authentic cultures.

Visit www.panpacific.com.

Pan Pacific Discovery

Pan Pacific DISCOVERY is a loyalty programme designed to enhance every guest experience. Members can savour the benefits of DISCOVERY Dollars (D$), a user-friendly digital rewards currency, granting exclusive discounts on room rates, dining experiences, and more. With each tier progression, members elevate their status to unlock enhanced privileges and the opportunity to earn and spend D$ on premium hotel amenities and experiences, including Pan Pacific Hotels Group-owned dining outlets worldwide. Pan Pacific DISCOVERY is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotels with 40 brands and over 800 hotels around the world. To become a member, visit panpacific.com.

SOURCE Pan Pacific Hotels Group