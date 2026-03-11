Pan Pacific Hotels Group Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as group prepares for next phase of growth

The team will shape the Group's next phase of growth through scale, innovation and culture building in an evolving hospitality landscape and changing customer expectation

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG) today announced a strengthened executive leadership team as it positions the organisation for its next phase of global growth. The appointments reflect a deliberate focus on building leadership depth, succession strength and executional capability across the Group's core priority areas.

(left to right) Wee Wei Ling, Executive Director of Sustainability Partnerships, Lifestyle and Asset, Craig Bond, Chief Operating Officer, Kate Loh, Head of Development, Choe Peng Sum, CEO, Celine Du, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, Valerie Foo, SVP Finance, Andreas Sungaimin, SVP People and Culture

As part of this leadership strengthening, PPHG has appointed Craig Bond as Chief Operating Officer, Celine Du as Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer and Kate Loh to head up Development. Together, they join industry veterans Andreas Sungaimin, Senior Vice President (SVP) of People and Culture and Valerie Foo, SVP of Finance and Wee Wei Ling, Executive Director of Sustainability Partnerships, Lifestyle and Asset, to make up the senior management team at PPHG.

Led by CEO, Mr Choe Peng Sum, the enhanced executive team brings together complementary strengths across operations, commercial strategy, finance, development, brand-building and talent management, providing the scale, cohesion and discipline required to support PPHG's expanding global footprint and evolving brand portfolio.

Choe said, "As PPHG enters its next phase of growth, the strength of our leadership team is critical. These appointments reflect the depth and maturity of the leadership bench we have been deliberately building across the Group. We advance our commitment to innovation, leveraging technology to improve operational efficiency, enable more personalised guest experiences and create a more connected, empowering environment for employees. This is being driven by the evolving customer needs with industry figures[1] showing that 82% of consumers say technologies like contactless tools or chatbots, enhance their experience."

As COO, Bond will oversee global operations across the Group's "Pan Pacific", PARKROYAL COLLECTION and PARKROYAL brands, working closely with the executive leadership team to translate strategy into consistent execution across markets, ensuring the brand promise is brought to life through distinctive and high-quality guest experiences across markets.

Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, Du, will oversee PPHG's commercial strategy and performance across its portfolio. A seasoned commercial strategist with over three decades of experience across some of the world's most prestigious luxury hotel brands, Du will drive revenue growth and strengthen brand equity, channel management, loyalty, and global partnerships to enhance the Group's commercial reach and customer engagement.

Loh brings deep familiarity with the Group, having previously served as Director of Development until 2022. With extensive experience across development planning, feasibility and project management, Loh has sourced and negotiated deals for leading hospitality groups which makes her a key member of the leadership team as the Group looks to expand further in key markets.

At PPHG, technology adoption spans the entire guest journey, from personalised digital touchpoints that shape booking and pre-arrival experiences, to AI-enabled services that enhance on-property interactions while freeing teams to focus on higher-value guest engagement. Behind the scenes, secure and data-driven platforms underpin operational excellence, improving efficiency, supporting sustainability initiatives, and enabling scalable, future-ready growth across the Group.

As these capabilities scale across the Group, the finance function plays a critical role in enabling innovation responsibly. Foo brings deep technology fluency to balance strategic oversight with secure digital platforms, automation and data-led insights, strengthening risk controls, streamlining workflows and supporting resilient, future-ready financial operations, including the management of integrated global payment systems with a strong focus on cybersecurity and risk mitigation.

To support this growth, as the Head of People and Culture, Sungaimin will play a central role in shaping a high-performance, inclusive culture as the Group attracts and integrates a new generation of hospitality talent. According to industry estimates[2], by 2030, 74% of the global workforce will be comprised of Millennial and Generation Z workers. Sungaimin will focus on building a culture that resonates with new workforce, prioritising purpose, wellbeing, career mobility and continuous learning, while preserving the Group's long-standing values of care, service excellence and trust.

Finally, to ensure the Group's growth remains sustainable and future-ready, Wee will shape the next chapter of PPHG's sustainability and CSR strategy, integrating social inclusion, environmental responsibility and cultural expression into the way the Group operates, grows and differentiates its brands globally.

Bringing together diverse and complementary strengths is Choe, whose decades of CEO experience underpin a clear ambition to deepen brand strength across the Group's portfolio and ensure PPHG continues to move with pace, recognising that in a rapidly changing environment, complacency is not an option.

With this executive leadership team in place, PPHG is sharpening its focus on priority growth areas including luxury hospitality, serviced apartments and the MICE segment, while continuing to expand in key gateway cities globally.

By investing in leadership capability from within and aligning its executive team closely with strategic priorities, PPHG continues to build the organisational resilience, talent depth and executional excellence required to deliver sustainable growth in an increasingly complex global hospitality landscape.

The appointments also reflect PPHG's commitment to succession planning and internal leadership development, recognising and advancing leaders who embody the Group's values and long-term vision.

About Pan Pacific Hotels Group

Pan Pacific Hotels Group is a global hospitality company that owns and manages over 50 hotels, resorts, and serviced suites comprising three brands – "Pan Pacific", PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL in more than 30 cities across Asia Pacific, North America, Africa and Europe. Headquartered in Singapore, it is a member of Singapore-listed UOL Group Limited.

Pan Pacific Hotels and Resorts delivers sincere and graceful service to every guest with a passion for excellence.

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Hotels & Resorts is driven by our passion for life and sustainability.

PARKROYAL Hotels & Resorts is distinguished by its passion for people and places, immersing every guest into local and authentic cultures.

Visit www.panpacific.com.

Pan Pacific Discovery

Pan Pacific DISCOVERY is a loyalty programme designed to enhance every guest experience. Members can savour the benefits of DISCOVERY Dollars (D$), a user-friendly digital rewards currency, granting exclusive discounts on room rates, dining experiences, and more. With each tier progression, members elevate their status to unlock enhanced privileges and the opportunity to earn and spend D$ on premium hotel amenities and experiences, including Pan Pacific Hotels Group-owned dining outlets worldwide. Pan Pacific DISCOVERY is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotels with 40 brands and over 800 hotels around the world. To become a member, visit panpacific.com.

