Pan Pacific Hotels Group Becomes the First Hospitality Group in Oceania to Achieve GSTC Multi-Site Certification Across All Australian Properties

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG) today announces all six of its Australian properties have been awarded the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) Industry Criteria for Hotels certification. This milestone positions PPHG as a pioneer in sustainable hospitality, with these six properties being the first in the Oceania region to attain this globally recognised standard. PPHG is the wholly-owned hotel subsidiary of UOL Group Limited (UOL), one of the leading developers in Singapore.

Pan Pacific Hotels Group's portfolio in Australia (from left to right): Pan Pacific Melbourne; Pan Pacific Perth; PARKROYAL Darling Harbour Sydney; PARKROYAL Melbourne Airport; PARKROYAL Parramatta Sydney and PARKROYAL Monash Melbourne.

The six certified Australian properties are: Pan Pacific Melbourne; Pan Pacific Perth; PARKROYAL Darling Harbour Sydney; PARKROYAL Melbourne Airport; PARKROYAL Parramatta Sydney and PARKROYAL Monash Melbourne.

This follows PPHG's earlier success in February 2024, when it became the first Singapore hotel group to attain GSTC Multi-Site Certification across all eight of its properties in Singapore. The achievement represents PPHG's commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible tourism as it expands its global footprint.

The GSTC Criteria is the global standard for sustainable travel and tourism. The GSTC Industry Criteria for Hotels fosters sustainable tourism practices across four key areas: effective sustainability planning, maximising social and economic benefits for the local community, enhancing cultural heritage, and reducing negative impact to the environment.

Choe Peng Sum, CEO of Pan Pacific Hotels Group, said: "At PPHG, we believe that enriching guest experiences goes hand in hand with our commitment to sustainability and community engagement. We are incredibly proud that all six of our Australian properties have achieved GSTC Multi-Site Certification, reflecting our dedication to embedding sustainable practices across our portfolio.

"As an owner-operator Group, we leverage our expertise in operations and development to integrate purposeful sustainability into our hotels, resorts, and serviced suites. Today's travellers expect sustainable luxury, and we have been at the forefront of this movement for over a decade, starting with PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering by UOL in Singapore. This recognition highlights our vision for sustainable tourism and our responsibility to the communities and environments."

Led by UOL, the Group is also making significant investments in Asset Enhancement Initiatives across its portfolio in Australia to align with evolving consumer expectations and brand standards.

PARKROYAL Melbourne Airport recently completed a multi-million-dollar refurbishment, enhancing guest rooms, conference facilities, and common areas.

Pan Pacific Perth is undergoing a AU$50 million redevelopment, scheduled for completion in early 2025, with a focus on integrating Pan Pacific's signature 'Graceful Luxury' experience.

PARKROYAL Parramatta, Sydney will embark on extensive renovations, with two-thirds of its rooms set to be transformed by April 2025 .

As a member of the GSTC, PPHG continues to align its sustainability initiatives across its properties globally. With the certification of its Australian portfolio, PPHG now holds GSTC Multi-Site Certification across 14 properties, demonstrating its proactive approach to embedding sustainable practices and creating meaningful impacts in the communities it serves.

