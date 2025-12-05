Pan Pacific Hotels Group Named Official Hotel Partner for the Singapore Premiere of Broadway’s Beetlejuice The Musical

PPHG partners with Beetlejuice The Musical to bring Broadway magic to Singapore with an exclusive themed stay experience, special ticket savings, and backstage access for theatre lovers

SINGAPORE, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG) is pleased to announce our appointment as the Official Hotel Partner for the highly anticipated Singapore premiere of Broadway's Beetlejuice The Musical. This partnership marks PPHG's continued commitment to supporting world-class cultural and entertainment experiences in Singapore.

The show will have a limited-season run at Esplanade Theatres from 15 January to 15 February 2026, marking the only Asian stop on its international tour.

Celine Du, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer at PPHG said, "Beetlejuice The Musical is one of Broadway's most inventive shows, and PPHG is proud to be its Official Hotel Partner. We are delighted to bring the imaginative world of Beetlejuice to life both onstage and in our spaces, creating whimsical, memorable and differentiated experiences."

Introducing the "It's Showtime! Beetlejuice Stay & Dine Package"

To elevate the theatre-going experience, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore has curated a fully immersive hotel escape inspired by the musical's quirky charm and offbeat spirit.

Guests who book the package will enjoy:

SGD15 savings on premium category tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical

Exclusive backstage tour access (on select performance days)

Beetlejuice Afternoon Tea for two at Portman's Bar, featuring whimsical creations such as: Creepy Crawlers: crispy soft-shell crab with tarragon tartar Beetlejuice Macaron: salted caramel crème Tropical Bloom Verrine: mango passion and blue pea coconut

With each room boasting a private balcony overlooking the city skyline or Marina Bay, and the Esplanade Theatres only minutes away, the Stay & Dine package invites guests to enjoy a complete Beetlejuice-themed journey – from afternoon indulgence to an unforgettable Broadway night out.

Bookings are open now to 14 February 2026, for stays from 15 January to 15 February 2026.

For more information and bookings, click here.

Pan Pacific DISCOVERY: In addition to 10% savings and membership benefits, Pan Pacific DISCOVERY members will enjoy exclusive access to two limited-time ticket bundles offering SGD15 savings on premium categories, along with the rare opportunity to join a 15-minute backstage tour on select performance days.

Option A — $15 Off & Backstage Tour Available for Premium and A Reserve price categories Applies to Wednesday and Thursday performances Limited to the first 10 patrons per performance



Option B — $15 Off Available for Premium Plus, Premium, and A Reserve for Friday evening, Saturday matinee & evening, and Sunday matinee performances Premium and A Reserve for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday evening performances



Social Media Contests to Spark Whimsy: To further engage families and fans, PPHG has launched social media contests throughout the campaign period. This includes a giveaway in the month of December 2025, where one lucky winner will receive a pair of Beetlejuice The Musical tickets.

