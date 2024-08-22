Pan Pacific Hotels Group to Operate 7th Property in Malaysia, Second in Penang

Gurney Bay Hotel, A PARKROYAL Hotel marks fourth opening for Pan Pacific Hotels Group in Southeast Asia this year

SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG) will add Gurney Bay Hotel, A PARKROYAL Hotel to its diverse portfolio in Malaysia which consists of hotels, resorts and serviced suites. Within the first six months of 2024, the Group opened PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Jakarta in January, PARKROYAL A'Famosa Melaka Resort in February and Pan Pacific Jakarta in June, and will take over the operations of the existing hotel and embark on a phased soft renovation from 1 September 2024.

Gurney Bay Hotel, A PARKROYAL Hotel (From Left to Right) Ms Elysia Ong, Director of Group Corporate Strategy and Legal Affairs of MTT Group of Companies; Yang Berhomat Tuan Wong Hon Wai, Penang State Executive Council for Tourism and the Creative Economy; Yang Berbahagia Dato Sari Kenny Ong, Group Chairman of The MTT Group of Companies; Yang Amat Berhomat Tuan Chow Kon Yeow, Chief Minister of Penang; Mr Choe Peng Sum, Chief Executive Officer of Pan Pacific Hotels Group; Yang Berbahagia Dato’ Ir. Rajendran A/LP. Anthony, Mayor of the City Council of Penang Island; Mr Kevin Croley, Senior Vice President, Business Development of Pan Pacific Hotels Group

Said Mr Choe Peng Sum, Chief Executive Officer of PPHG, "Tourism continues to play a key role in Malaysia's economy and the country's vision is to bring in 35.6 million visitors with the Visit Malaysia Campaign 2026[1]."

In 2022, Penang's economic growth surpassed the country's growth of 8.7%[2] at 13.1%, with the strong recovery continuing into 2023 recording the highest foreign investments in the country at MYR71.9 billion. In 2023, the state recorded a 64% year-on-year increase in passenger movements to 6.9 million[3] at Penang International Airport which accounted for 84% of passenger load in 2019. This year, the state is targeting to receive over 5 million and 7.4 million by 2030[4]."

The 368-room hotel is 10 minutes from George Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its exceptional architecture of shophouses and town houses, culture and cityscape. Located within the new Gurney Bay lifestyle precinct developed by the Penang State Government as part of its Penang2030 Vision, Gurney Bay Hotel, A PARKROYAL Hotel offers unblocked views of the Penang coastline, George Town and the Penang Hills, presenting guests with a relaxed setting to explore the vibrant locale.

Aligned with the PARKROYAL brand's ethos of 'All Things Local,' Gurney Bay Hotel, A PARKROYAL Hotel, serves as a gateway to the vibrant culture of Penang. Perfectly situated for guests to immerse themselves in the city's unique heritage, the hotel offers authentic local experiences within its culturally rich surroundings. From Penang's renowned street food to the historic charm of its old town, the hotel invites guests to discover the true essence of this vivacious city.

According to Choe, "The city-centre Gurney Bay Hotel, A PARKROYAL Hotel will complement PARKROYAL Penang Resort which is located right at the beach at Batu Ferringhi. Both the hotel and resort will benefit from the state's expansion of Penang International Airport which is set to become the country's second largest airport. When it is completed in 2028, the new airport will double its current capacity of 6.5 million passengers per year to 12 million passengers[5]per year."

The hotel's extensive facilities include a 220-seater all-day dining restaurant, a Lobby Lounge & Bar, a Ballroom which can accommodate up to 550 guests, four ancillary meetings rooms and a fully decked out Kids Club. On level 2, guests can enjoy the extensive health club facilities; outdoor tennis court, two swimming pools including a kid's pool, steam & sauna rooms and comprehensive 24/7 gym.

