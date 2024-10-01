Paper Business in Hong Kong: A Commitment to Sustainability

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong, as a bustling metropolis, relies heavily on the paper industry to meet the diverse demands of its growing population and thriving businesses.. From office supplies to packaging materials, paper remains a vital component of daily life. However, the city faces increasing challenges in balancing these needs with sustainability and environmental responsibility. As one of the densely populated regions, with less natural resources[1], Hong Kong has a unique opportunity to lead by example in advancing paper sustainability and environmental stewardship, setting a new global standard for responsible practices in the industry.

Recycling remains a significant challenge in Hong Kong, with solid waste levels rising steadily over the 18 years. According to data from Statista and the Hong Kong Waste Reduction initiative, daily solid waste increased from 9,377 tonnes per day in 2005 to 11,128 tonnes daily as of 2022. Of this, paper waste accounts for 20%, plastic waste for 21%, and food waste for 30%. These figures underscore the urgent need for enhanced waste reduction and recycling efforts to address the growing environmental impact on the city.

APP Group is a leading global pulp and paper company, and is committed to addressing these challenges through its sustainable business practices. APP Group's Chief Sustainability Officer, Elim Sritaba said, "I am proud to say that we are dedicated to creating a more sustainable future for the paper industry".

To address these challenges, APP Group has established a comprehensive sustainability policy focusing on three key areas: forest conservation, low-carbon operations, and social responsibility. Through its Forest Conservation Policy (FCP), APP is committed to halting deforestation and restoring degraded forests, safeguarding biodiversity, and protecting endangered species.

The company has also made strides in reducing its carbon footprint, achieving an 11% reduction in emissions in 2023 compared to 2018 by optimizing production processes and improving energy efficiency. Additionally, APP takes pride in its social responsibility efforts, providing healthcare, educational support, and infrastructure development to local communities, while also prioritizing the welfare of its employees.

In Hong Kong's economic landscape, APP Group plays a significant role, supplying paper-based products like printing paper, tissue paper, and packaging materials to the domestic market and the broader Asia-Pacific region. As part of its global commitment to sustainability, APP is implementing several key initiatives in Hong Kong aimed at environmental protection and social responsibility.

APP Group works with its suppliers to ensure that they adhere to its sustainability standards. This includes conducting audits, providing training, and supporting supplier development. Second, APP actively engages with local communities by partnering with organizations to drive community development and support economic growth in Hong Kong.

Finally, APP is committed to waste reduction and promotes recycling across its operations. As of 2023, APP has reduced waste sent to landfills by 60%, equivalent to 209,533 tons, compared to its 2018 baseline. These efforts reflect APP's dedication to minimizing environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices in Hong Kong.

To conclude, APP looks forward to maintaining their commitment in sustainability, especially in Hong Kong's economic scene, as sustainability trends are shaping the future of the city's economy and environmental landscape.

***

About APP Group

APP is a leading pulp, paper, and forestry company based in Indonesia, supplying high-quality tissue, packaging, and paper to over 150 countries. With operations in Indonesia and China, we prioritize sustainability, ethical practices, and the well-being of our employees, society, and the environment. Our Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030, aligned with ESG principles, guides our efforts in environmental protection, community support, biodiversity preservation, and carbon neutrality.

[1] Sources:

"Hong Kong" 24 September 2024 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hong_Kong

"High-Density living in Hong Kong" November 2011 https://urbanage.lsecities.net/essays/high-density-living-in-hong-kong

"What Are The Major Natural Resources Of Hong Kong?" 17 January 2019 https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/what-are-the-major-natural-resources-of-hongkong.html#:~:text=Hong%20Kong%20has%20little%20land,items%20like%20rice%20and%20meat

SOURCE APP Group