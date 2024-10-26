Partnership Between LianLian Global and WeChat Pay Transforms Tourist Experience at Grand Palace

BANGKOK, Oct. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LianLian Global has partnered with WeChat Pay to streamline the ticket purchasing process for visitors to Bangkok's Grand Palace. The collaboration leverages their combined service capabilities and market resources.

Since the initiation of visa-free policies between China and Thailand this year, tourist traffic from China has notably increased. However, popular attractions like the Grand Palace often face issues with overcrowding, lengthy queues and ticketing difficulties. Traditionally, tourists had to wait in long lines at ticket windows, marring the travel experience.

Thanks to the collaboration, visitors can now reserve and pay for their tickets via the WeChat mini-program, and gain immediate access by scanning a QR code, eliminating the need to queue and enhancing the experience for both tourists and the venue.

As a brand under LianLian, a leader in global digital payments, LianLian Global is committed to developing a broad-based payment ecosystem that addresses the needs of multiple market segments.

In 2019, LianLian Thailand obtained both the Bank Card Payment License and the Authorized Payment License from the Bank of Thailand, making it the first wholly foreign-owned financial entity in Thailand to secure these credentials. Since then, LianLian Thailand has enhanced its service offerings by strategically aligning with upstream and downstream partners, integrating local card networks, banking institutions, domestic wallets, and international payment gateways. The company subsequently expanded its capabilities by introducing offline merchant payment collection and online platform/app payment processing solutions, providing robust payment services designed to meet the needs of Thai merchants and Chinese consumers. Official Thai data places LianLian among the leading Chinese-funded payment providers in Thailand, reflecting its substantial impact on the local market.

SOURCE Lianlian