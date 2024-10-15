Patriot Launches iLuxe Cube: A New Backup Solution That Eliminates Expensive Cloud Storage Fees

TAIPEI, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot, a leading provider of storage solutions, unveils its latest innovation, the iLuxe for Apple series, centered around advanced flash memory technology. The first product in this lineup, the iLuxe Cube smart backup solution, seamlessly integrates charging and backup functions, offering users a convenient and secure way to manage their photos and videos. With no subscription fees required, iLuxe Cube provides a cost-effective alternative for long-term data storage, helping users avoid hefty monthly cloud storage fees.

The iLuxe Cube smart backup solution is Apple MFi-certified.

The iLuxe Cube smart backup solution features advanced smart backup technology that stores only new, unbacked-up content, ensuring efficient use of storage space. It preserves the original date, time, location tags, and file formats from the time of capture, allowing for accurate and complete restoration. The device supports multiple users, with each member having their own dedicated iPhone ID folder for individual backups, eliminating the risk of data overlap and ensuring data integrity. Its intuitive and efficient design makes the iLuxe Cube an ideal solution for seamless device backups.

Incorporating H2+ industrial-grade embedded memory technology, the iLuxe Cube smart backup solution guarantees top-tier data security and reliability. Equipped with the latest in consumer memory and storage technology, Patriot ensures 100% compatibility for the iLuxe Cube across all devices, delivering full restoration of all photos and videos with original quality intact. Additionally, its built-in Trusted Circle data protection feature enables users to manage data-sharing permissions, enhancing both privacy and data security.

The iLuxe Cube smart backup solution is Apple MFi-certified, compatible with iOS 12 and above, macOS 10.x and higher, and Windows XP and above. It also comes with a three-year warranty, providing Apple users worldwide with an efficient, convenient, and secure data management tool.

About Patriot Group

Patriot Group designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high-performance memory and storage products and solutions, streamlining users and technologies of data applications for different verticals. The Patriot Group owns three leading brands, Patriot, Viper Gaming, and ACPI, serving different market segments. Patriot offers the latest consumer memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, SSD, and flash memories. Viper Gaming features top-notch overclock-ready memories and gaming gadgets that appeal to hardcore gamers, covering high-performance memory modules and SSDs to the latest in gaming accessories. ACPI, the group's brand for industrial-grade storage solutions, provides flash storage devices for industrial applications and embedded systems with reliability and quality.

About Viper™

Viper™ is a trademarked brand under the Patriot Group, a global leader in performance memory, SSD, and flash storage solutions. Established in 2007, Viper™ made its mark by introducing a renowned line of computer memory. This line has since become synonymous with elite performance and reliability among gamers worldwide. In 2015, Viper™ expanded its product range to include gaming keyboards, headsets, and mice. With offerings in entry-level, mid-level, and high-end categories, all equipped with rich feature sets, Viper™ has garnered numerous awards for its peripherals. These accolades are a testament to the brand's commitment to providing gamers with unrivaled performance and reliability, empowering them to dominate their chosen sport.



*All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

