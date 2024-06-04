Patriot Memory Pushes Performance Boundaries at Computex 2024

Patriot Unleashes Extreme DDR5 Memory, Blazing Gen5 SSDs, and Innovative Storage Solutions

TAIPEI, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Memory, a global leader in high-performance memory, storage solutions, and enthusiast PC hardware, is set to steal the spotlight at Computex 2024 with groundbreaking innovations that redefine performance standards across multiple product categories. From world-record DDR5 memory speeds to next-gen Gen5 SSDs and revolutionary enterprise and industrial storage solutions, Patriot is showcasing its relentless drive for cutting-edge performance.

Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5 Memory: A New Era of Speed

Viper Xtreme 5 nominated for "Best System Memory Series" at the 10th annual European Hardware Awards

Patriot Memory's Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5 series has been nominated for "Best System Memory Series" at the 10th annual European Hardware Awards, a testament to its unparalleled performance and innovative design. Achieving speeds up to 8,200 MT/s and an astonishing 11,500 MT/s when overclocked, this memory series has propelled overclockers to new heights, setting records and dominating the 3DMark leaderboards with AMD's latest AM5 APUs.

For the second consecutive year, Patriot's Viper series is a finalist, highlighting the company's unwavering commitment to pushing the limits of performance. Enthusiasts and industry experts are abuzz with the capabilities of the Viper Xtreme 5, making it a must-see at Computex.

Revolutionizing Workstations with Overclockable ECC RDIMM

Patriot is taking professional workstations to the next level with its overclockable ECC RDIMM modules. These memory modules not only offer superior error correction and larger capacities but also the ability to overclock, catering to the intense demands of 3D rendering, video editing, and AI training.

By leveraging the latest Intel and AMD chipsets, these RDIMM modules allow professionals to exceed industry specifications, achieving higher frequencies and tighter timings. Patriot stands out as one of the few brands offering overclockable ECC RDIMM solutions, solidifying its position as a leader in high-end workstation memory.

Game-Changing DDR5 Collaboration: Patriot and MSI

In a powerful collaboration with MSI, Patriot presents the Viper Xtreme 5 RGB DDR5 MPOWER Series, designed for gamers and overclockers. This series offers blistering speeds up to 8,000 MT/s and capacities up to 48GB, delivering the ultimate performance boost for gaming rigs and workstations.

Featuring MSI's EZ Dashboard utility for precise timing and voltage control, and an all-silver aluminum heat spreader for optimal thermal performance, this series also boasts customizable RGB lighting synchronized across components. The On-Die ECC technology ensures data integrity even under extreme conditions, making it a top choice for enthusiasts.

Breaking Speed Barriers: Gen5 x4 SSDs

Patriot's flagship Viper PV573 Gen5 x4 NVMe SSD is set to redefine storage speed with sequential read/write performance of 14,000/12,000 MB/s. This high-end M.2 2280 SSD, equipped with a PCIe Gen5 controller and 2400 MT/s NAND speeds, offers a maximum capacity of 4TB in an ultra-thin design, perfect for high-performance setups.

Also on display is the Viper PD573, a DRAMless Gen5 SSD delivering up to 14,000/12,000 MB/s sequential read/write speeds. With capacities up to 16TB and enhanced energy efficiency, it's ideal for mobile applications and battery-powered devices. Both SSDs feature advanced error correction and compliance with industry standards, underscoring Patriot's dedication to storage innovation.

Seamless Mobile Backup with iLuxe Cube

Introducing the iLuxe Cube, Patriot's new auto-backup solution for mobile devices. Available in Type-A and Type-C models, the iLuxe Cube offers USB 3.2 Gen 1 transfer speeds and app support for effortless backups while charging.

Automatically backing up new photos and videos from iPhones and iPads, the iLuxe Cube intelligently avoids duplicate backups and restores all data with original formats, metadata, and organization intact. With power-saving dark mode and multi-user folder creation, the iLuxe Cube simplifies data management, showcasing Patriot's innovative approach to SSD applications.

ACPI: Advanced Enterprise and Industrial Storage for Edge AI

ACPI, Patriot Group's industrial solution brand, is unveiling advanced storage solutions for enterprise and industrial needs, with a focus on real-time Edge AI data processing to cater to the growing demands. Highlights include the EU2H2-BL and EU2H1-BL enterprise-grade U.2 NVMe SSDs, designed to reduce dependency on cloud infrastructure for AI applications. The EU2H2-BL, with Marvell PCIe Gen5 controller and 3D eTLC NAND, delivers blistering 14,000/6,300 MB/s sequential speeds, robust security features, and reliable performance for Edge AI workloads. The PCIe 4.0 EU2H1-BL offers 7,400/6,400 MB/s speeds, advanced power loss protection, and adjustable power consumption for low TCO.

ACPI also introduces high-performance PCIe Gen4 x4 flash storage solutions in mainstream M.2 form factors to meet the demands of industrial control applications. The M.2 2242 M2PDG-4 series achieves up to 5,170/4,530 MB/s read/write speeds, while the upcoming M.2 2280 M2PDH-8 series can reach up to 7,430/6,900 MB/s. With advanced error correction, RAID engines, and superior thermal management, these solutions offer reliability and performance for Edge AI and embedded system deployments.

Patriot Memory's latest product lineup cements its status as an innovator in high-performance computing and storage, offering cutting-edge solutions that continually push the boundaries of technology.

About Patriot Group

Patriot Group designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high-performance memory and storage products and solutions, streamlining users and technologies of data applications for different verticals. The Patriot Group owns three leading brands, Patriot, Viper Gaming, and ACPI, serving different market segments. Patriot offers the latest consumer memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, SSD, and flash memories. Viper Gaming features top-notch overclock-ready memories and gaming gadgets that appeal to hardcore gamers, covering high-performance memory modules and SSDs to the latest in gaming accessories. ACPI, the group's brand for industrial-grade storage solutions, provides flash storage devices for industrial applications and embedded systems with reliability and quality.

About Viper™

Viper™ is a trademarked brand under the Patriot Group, a global leader in performance memory, SSD, and flash storage solutions. Established in 2007, Viper™ made its mark by introducing a renowned line of computer memory. This line has since become synonymous with elite performance and reliability among gamers worldwide. In 2015, Viper™ expanded its product range to include gaming keyboards, headsets, and mice. With offerings in entry-level, mid-level, and high-end categories, all equipped with rich feature sets, Viper™ has garnered numerous awards for its peripherals. These accolades are a testament to the brand's commitment to providing gamers with unrivaled performance and reliability, empowering them to dominate their chosen sport.

About ACPI

ACPI, one of the brands under the Patriot Group, is a leading provider of flash storage devices catering to industrial applications and embedded systems. Established in 2003 and rebranded in 2011, ACPI specializes in delivering top-notch B2B products. With a wealth of experience in NAND flash memory, ACPI offers a diverse range of unique solutions for various markets. All ACPI products undergo rigorous testing in their Compatibility Labs and receive approval from Tier 1 motherboard manufacturers and industry partners to ensure reliability. Committed to delivering dependable products and tailored solutions, ACPI is dedicated to providing professional services and expertise to its valued customers.

*All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE Patriot Memory