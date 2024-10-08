Patriot Memory Unveils Viper PV573 Gen5 SSD: Compact Design, Maximum Power--The Perfect Balance of Size and Performance

TAIPEI, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Memory, a leading manufacturer of high-performance gaming memory modules, SSDs, flash memory, and gaming peripherals, today announced the launch of its latest innovation under the Viper Gaming brand: the Viper PV573 PCIe Gen5 x4 M.2 2280 SSD. This product reinforces Patriot's leadership in cutting-edge technology, pushing speed boundaries beyond its predecessor, the PV553.

The Viper PV573 SSD utilizes advanced 3D NAND vertical stacking technology, significantly enhancing storage density while reducing power consumption and delivering faster read and write speeds. This innovation also improves durability, making it a reliable choice for users with demanding storage needs. With capacity options of up to 4TB, the Viper PV573 combines powerful performance in a compact, portable form factor, achieving the perfect balance of high capacity and efficiency within a small footprint.

The Viper PV573 SSD boasts astonishing read speeds of up to 14,000 MB/s and write speeds of 12,000 MB/s. Equipped with Patriot's proprietary active cooling technology, it is specifically designed for high-performance computers, workstations, data centers, servers, gaming consoles, and media creation and editing applications, ensuring stability and high performance during extended use.

Featuring the latest PCIe Gen5 x4 controller and 232-layer TLC NAND technology, the Viper PV573 is fully compliant with the NVMe 2.0 specification. With blazing read speeds of up to 14,000 MB/s and write speeds reaching 12,000 MB/s, it delivers a performance boost of up to 2.8 times faster than the previous Gen 4 SSD standard and nearly 7 times faster than Gen 3 SSDs. This provides users with an unprecedented speed experience for performance-demanding tasks. Not only is it backward compatible with PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 3.0 platforms, but it also offers exceptional system loading and data caching performance, making it ideal for intensive creative workloads. Whether it's 3D animation production, game development, or high-complexity virtual visualization, the PV573 effortlessly handles it all, significantly enhancing multitasking efficiency. On the latest Intel and AMD platforms, it showcases unmatched performance, offering creators and gamers the ultimate solution for all high-performance application needs.

The Viper PV573 SSD features Patriot's most advanced proprietary cooling technology with an active fan design. The fan system, tailored for Gen 5 SSDs, introduces cool air through an aluminum alloy heatsink, creating thermal convection and accelerating heat dissipation, thus improving overall cooling performance by over 40%. The 16.5mm high thermal conductivity aluminum alloy heatsink, with an innovative heat flow design, effectively addresses common overheating issues in Gen 5 SSDs, ensuring stable temperatures under high-load operations.

The Viper PV573 Gen5 x4 SSD is equipped with powerful data protection and error correction mechanisms that significantly enhance the durability of NAND storage while ensuring data integrity and stable system operation. By incorporating advanced wear leveling technology, the SSD's lifespan is greatly extended. It also features 4K LDPC (Low-Density Parity-Check) error correction technology, which maintains consistently high performance even under prolonged, high-load operation.

Additionally, the Viper PV573 comes with a comprehensive five-year global warranty, offering users peace of mind for high-performance applications such as gaming, video editing, 3D modeling, and rendering. This ensures reliable, long-term support for demanding tasks.

This new SSD not only represents an evolution in speed but also showcases Patriot's relentless pursuit of cutting-edge technology, delivering the perfect combination of ultimate speed and stability for all high-performance applications.

About Patriot Group

Patriot Group designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high-performance memory and storage products and solutions, streamlining users and technologies of data applications for different verticals. The Patriot Group owns three leading brands, Patriot, Viper Gaming, and ACPI, serving different market segments. Patriot offers the latest consumer memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, SSD, and flash memories. Viper Gaming features top-notch overclock-ready memories and gaming gadgets that appeal to hardcore gamers, covering high-performance memory modules and SSDs to the latest in gaming accessories. ACPI, the group's brand for industrial-grade storage solutions, provides flash storage devices for industrial applications and embedded systems with reliability and quality.

About Viper™

Viper™ is a trademarked brand under the Patriot Group, a global leader in performance memory, SSD, and flash storage solutions. Established in 2007, Viper™ made its mark by introducing a renowned line of computer memory. This line has since become synonymous with elite performance and reliability among gamers worldwide. In 2015, Viper™ expanded its product range to include gaming keyboards, headsets, and mice. With offerings in entry-level, mid-level, and high-end categories, all equipped with rich feature sets, Viper™ has garnered numerous awards for its peripherals. These accolades are a testament to the brand's commitment to providing gamers with unrivaled performance and reliability, empowering them to dominate their chosen sport.

SOURCE Patriot Memory