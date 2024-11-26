Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5 Memory Breaks World Record, Showcasing Flagship Performance Leadership

TAIPEI, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot, a global leader in high-performance memory and storage solutions, has shattered performance records once again. The company's flagship DDR5 memory, Viper Xtreme 5, powered renowned overclocking expert Snakeeyes to achieve a groundbreaking global memory frequency world record on the HWBOT platform: an astonishing 6305.8 MHz (12,611.6 MT/s).

Snakeeyes not only set the frequency record but also claimed multiple top accolades on the HWBOT platform, including:

First Place in the World Record Rankings

First Place in the DDR5 SDRAM Rankings

First Place in the Global Team Rankings

First Place in the DDR5 SDRAM Team Rankings

These historic feats were made possible through the synergy of Patriot's Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5 memory modules, the ASRock Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard, and advanced liquid nitrogen cooling.

The unmatched design and engineering of the Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5 memory, combined with seamless hardware compatibility, enabled Snakeeyes to push boundaries consistently. This achievement underscores Patriot's dedication to delivering cutting-edge innovation and superior performance in the competitive memory market.

Adding to its impressive resume, the Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5 memory dominated HWBOT's memory frequency rankings by securing first, third, and fifth positions. These results further establish it as the ultimate choice for overclocking enthusiasts and gamers seeking elite performance.

"Patriot continues to set the standard in high-performance memory solutions, enabling enthusiasts, gamers, and professionals to achieve unparalleled performance," said Les Henry, VP of N. America and S. America Sales. "This record is a testament to our commitment to innovation and collaboration with the global overclocking community."

Patriot remains at the forefront of memory innovation, empowering users to push the limits of what's possible.

For more information about Patriot and its Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5 memory, visit https://viper.patriotmemory.com/products/xtreme5-ddr5-performance-ram

https://hwbot.org/submission/5700768

SOURCE Patriot Memory