Payment Asia Becomes Exclusive Payment Gateway Partner of Hong Kong FinTech Week 2024

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting advancement for the fintech community, Payment Asia has become the Exclusive Payment Gateway Partner for Hong Kong FinTech Week 2024, marking its second consecutive year in this role.

With ticket sales already underway, industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their spots at Asia's flagship fintech event, which will take place from October 28-29 at the AsiaWorld-Expo.

Hong Kong FinTech Week has earned its reputation as a premier platform for showcasing groundbreaking advancements in financial technology. This year's conference promises to be even more robust, featuring eight specialized forums that cater to various sectors within the financial landscape. Each forum is designed to provide unique programming, dedicated stages for presentations, networking areas tailored for meaningful connections, and targeted exhibitions that highlight the latest innovations in fintech.

Vila Wong, Co-founder of Finoverse, the Appointed Event Organiser for Hong Kong FinTech Week, said: "We are excited to have Payment Asia join us as our Exclusive Payment Gateway Partner for this year's event. Their expertise in providing various payment methods is invaluable as we strive to create a world-class experience for our attendees. Together, we aim to foster collaboration, spark innovation, and promote the growth of fintech in Hong Kong and beyond."

"Celebrating innovation in fintech is at the heart of what we do," stated Ms. Tanya Yeung, Sales Director of Payment Asia. "We are excited to contribute to Hong Kong FinTech Week 2024 by providing efficient payment solutions that empower attendees and exhibitors alike. Our partnership reflects our dedication to supporting the local fintech ecosystem, and we look forward to showcasing local technological developments at this international event."

Payment Asia, recognized as a leading payment gateway provider in Hong Kong, has a longstanding commitment to facilitating secure and efficient transactions for businesses across diverse industries. With a focus on adaptability and user-friendly solutions, Payment Asia is well-equipped to support the various needs of attendees and exhibitors during the event.

Attendees can expect to engage with a diverse lineup of expert speakers, participate in interactive sessions, and explore new business opportunities in the fintech arena. The event is designed to enhance collaboration among stakeholders including startups, established companies, regulators, and investors.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.fintechweek.hk/ .

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a transformative event that showcases the future of finance in one of Asia's most vibrant markets.

SOURCE Payment Asia