Payment Asia Empowers Comprehensive Financial Solutions at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2024

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Payment Asia, the exclusive payment gateway partner of Hong Kong FinTech Week 2024, is launching PAREMIT, a mobile app for remittance solutions, breaking down global boundaries with AI-powered FinTech. Payment Asia will showcase its four core pillars—processing, cross-border remittance, card issuing, and treasury services—each integral to its strategy for delivering comprehensive financial solutions.

PAREMIT CSO Evans Lam attends 2024 Hong Kong FinTech Week

A key focus in FinTech Week is the launch of PAREMIT, a consumer-focused remittance platform designed for individuals who seek a streamlined experience. The mobile app is designed for global citizens who transfer funds daily, such as rent, tuition fees, medical expenses, and utility bills. PAREMIT offers competitive FX rates, ensuring the best value for users. Balancing user experience and compliance, PAREMIT can reach out to an expanded audience and complete Payment Asia's integrated payment ecosystem.

Evans Lam, Chief Strategy Officer at PAREMIT, expressed enthusiasm for the platform, saying, "PAREMIT is committed to strengthening global money moving compliance and ensuring transparency in fund transfer. Our mission is to foster an equitable environment for individuals and businesses alike, providing a comprehensive remittance solution that empowers users to navigate the complexities of international transactions with confidence and ease."

The four pillars of Payment Asia provide a holistic financial experience. Processing services ensure efficient transaction handling, while the new remittance platform simplifies cross-border payments. Issuing services facilitate access to various financial instruments, enabling clients to navigate credit cards and related reward programs seamlessly. Treasury services, on the other hand, equip businesses with a trust structure to manage liquidity and financial risks effectively.

Paul Tang, COO of Payment Asia, emphasized the company's vision, stating, "Our goal is to create a comprehensive suite of services that not only meets the needs of our clients but also enhances the overall financial landscape in Hong Kong and beyond."

Payment Asia is committed to building a robust financial ecosystem tailored to the evolving demands of its clientele. FinTech Week provides a premier platform for engaging with industry leaders, exchanging strategic insights, and showcasing how its innovative solutions can transform the financial sector.

SOURCE Payment Asia