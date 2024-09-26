Payment Asia Partners with Mobile App Zero2 to Promote Green Consumption

HONG KONG, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the increasing global awareness regarding environmental issues, Payment Asia, a leader in the fintech sector, has recently announced its partnership with Negawatt Utility Limited (Negawatt) to launch the environmental mobile application Zero2, aimed at promoting the development of a green economy. This collaboration seeks to leverage Payment Asia's advanced payment technology to encourage citizens to achieve carbon reduction goals through simple actions in their daily lives. In the future, both side will continue to explore opportunities to promote green consumption voucher using e-HKD, further encouraging various sectors of society to participate in the development of sustainable lifestyles.

From left to right: Negawatt CFO Manfred Tong, COO & CTO Jason Lam; Payment Asia COO Paul Tang; Negawatt CEO & Co Founder Arthur Lam

The Zero2 app focuses on four key areas including "clothing, food, housing, and transportation," allowing users to easily record their carbon reduction efforts. By participating in various ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) tasks, users can accumulate points that can be redeemed for rewards and discounts, such as Tai Hing Zero Carbon Milk Tea, Yoshinoya meal vouchers, and XYZ indoor cycling classes. This not only enhances user engagement but also makes environmental protection tangible and enjoyable.

Arthur Lam, co-founder and CEO of Negawatt, stated, "We are excited to collaborate with Payment Asia to drive the development of Zero2. This is not just a business partnership; it's an initiative for a sustainable lifestyle for the future. We hope to harness the small actions of individuals through this platform to create a powerful force for change in the world."

Paul Tang, COO of Payment Asia Hong Kong, commented, "We are thrilled to be part of the Zero2 initiative. Through our payment system, we aim to enhance user experience while further promoting citizen participation in environmental actions. We believe that as more people join the carbon reduction movement, a strong social force will emerge to advocate for sustainable lifestyles."

As part of this collaboration, Payment Asia provides comprehensive in-app purchase and payment services to ensure secure and convenient transactions for users on the platform. With this technological support, Zero2 is not only able to facilitate user interactions but also improve overall operational efficiency. Paul Tang added, "Through innovative payment solutions, we hope to motivate more citizens to participate in simple carbon reduction tasks, thereby achieving energy savings in their daily lives."

To incentivize participation in environmental activities, Zero2 has launched an attractive rewards program, where the first 3,000 participants with the highest accumulated carbon reduction scores can win prizes valued at over HKD 600,000. These rewards serve not only as recognition for user efforts but also as a promotion of the overarching environmental philosophy. This incentive mechanism effectively boosts public enthusiasm and encourages everyone to adopt more eco-friendly practices in their daily routines.

Looking ahead, Payment Asia plans to collaborate with Zero2 to introduce more carbon reduction promotional activities targeted at merchants, encouraging businesses to actively engage in these environmental initiatives. Additionally, both parties will host workshops on how to develop a green economy, motivating various sectors of society to participate in energy-saving and environmental protection activities. Arthur Lam emphasized, "We hope these efforts can foster a strong green economic atmosphere in society, allowing every citizen to contribute to the protection of our planet and achieve true sustainable development."

In the future, Payment Asia plans to collaborate with Zero2 to launch more merchant-focused carbon reduction initiatives, utilizing e-HKD and green consumption vouchers to encourage businesses to actively participate in this environmental initiative. Additionally, both parties will host seminars on how to develop a green economy, inspiring various sectors of society to engage in energy-saving and environmentally friendly activities, thereby promoting sustainable development practices.

